Roll Up To Win™ Is Here! The All-digital Tim Hortons® Contest Launches Today With Our Largest Prize Pool Ever And Every Roll Wins!

Our largest prize pool ever includes all-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles, smartphones and TVs, gift cards, subscriptions to streaming services, and of course, millions of Canadians' favourite coffee and donut prizes! Vacation prizes to visit cities across Canada can also be won and redeemed when it's safe to travel

To celebrate the launch of Roll Up To Win, we've retired the most hated part of Roll Up — the Please Play Again message — and now every Roll's a win!

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - A new era for an iconic Tim Hortons tradition begins today with the start of Roll Up To Win — and because we've retired the dreaded "Please Play Again" message, every Roll's a win!

Guests will earn one Roll for each eligible item purchased when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards card. New this year, guests can also earn Rolls by purchasing select cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast wraps, in addition to purchases of hot beverages. Guests can reveal their Rolls to win great prizes on their Tim Hortons app or at the Roll Up To Win website.

"We're so excited to kick off this Roll Up reinvention that will see Tim Hortons guests win on every single Roll," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. " Canada's beloved annual Roll Up tradition is better than ever this year and we're excited how we can continue to improve the game going forward by making it digital."

This year's largest prize pool ever includes familiar grand prizes along with some exciting new prizes that have never been offered before. Guests can also reveal a Roll for a chance to win one of more than 10.3 million coffee prizes, one of more than 3.4 million donut prizes, one of more than 1.7 million reusable Tim Hortons cups, one of 45,000 $25 Tim Card® prizes, or Tims Rewards points. The Roll Up To Win prizes this year include:

All-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles — 15 to be won

Week-long Canadian getaways at eligible Fairmont Hotels & Resorts properties plus 15,000 AIR MILES® Reward Miles (redeemable when it is safe to travel) — 10 to be won

Weekend getaways with Ovation Reward Certificates and Fairmont gift cards (redeemable when it is safe to travel) — 125 to be won

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphones — 50 to be won

Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphones — 75 to be won

Samsung 65" Smart 4K UHD TVs — 75 to be won

Samsung 65" Smart 4K UHD TVs — 75 to be won
Skullcandy "Indy Fuel" True Wireless Earbuds — 1,200 to be won

Xbox Series S consoles — 40 to be won

$1,000 American Express® Retail Prepaid gift cards — 250 to be won

$1,000 American Express® Retail Prepaid gift cards — 250 to be won
Parks Canada Family / Group Discovery Passes — 750 to be won

$100 Parkland gas gift cards redeemable at either Pioneer, Ultramar, Chevron, Fas Gas fuel stations — 300 to be won

$100 Parkland gas gift cards redeemable at either Pioneer, Ultramar, Chevron, Fas Gas fuel stations — 300 to be won
Cineplex® Movies for a Year — 50 to be won

Cineplex Store® Digital Movie Rentals — 250,000 to be won

$100 Home Hardware digital gift cards — 1,000 to be won

$100 Home Hardware digital gift cards — 1,000 to be won
$20 Uber Eats eGift Codes — 25,000 to be won

1-year The Athletic digital subscriptions — 1,000 to be won

1-year Crave subscriptions w/ HBO Starz, and Super Ecran — 10 to be won

SN Now+ 6-month subscriptions — 100,000 to be won

1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trials —250,000 to be won

1-month Spotify Premium subscriptions — 20,000 to be won

100,000 AIR MILES® Reward Miles — 13 to be won

For the full list of prizes and details and more contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca. Open to registered Tims Rewards members in Canada only.

Also new this year through Roll Up To Win, guests who place an order for delivery directly through the Tim Hortons app will receive a Roll for each eligible item they purchase.

Roll Up To Win kicks off today and runs through April 4. All Rolls must be revealed by April 18.

About Tim Hortons® CanadaIn 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages - including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ - alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

