Role Of Sub-1GHz Communications In M2M/IoT Developments, Technologies, Markets, And Applications, Industry Is Actively Investigating Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Role of Sub-1GHz Communications in M2M/IoT Development: Technologies, Markets, and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses properties of communication technologies that support M2M/IoT development.

In particular, it is concentrated on the analysis and benefits of Sub-1GHz ISM bands wireless communications as they relate to the IoT/M2M development. The report shows that the industry is actively investigating opportunities of this portion of the spectrum to enhance IoT/M2M characteristics.

The following Sub-1GHz technologies, related markets, standards and applications have been addressed to show their value in the IoT/M2M development:

Short range communications

ZigBee/802.15.4

Z-Wave

EnOcean

Long range communications

IEEE 802.15.4g

IEEE 802.11af

IEEE 802.11ah

IEEE 802.22

Weightless

UNB (Ultra-narrow Band)

The major attractions of these Sub-1GHz technologies for IoT/M2M communications include:

Extended range - they allow 5-10 times longer reaches over 2.4 GHz band transmissions. This is the result of smaller losses when signal is traveling through various obstacles; besides, Sub-1GHz ISM bands are less crowded

Low power consumption

Support of multiple applications.

The industry and consumers show great interest in the utilization of Sub-1GHz ISM bands for IoT/M2M communications; there are great opportunities that have not been realized until recently.

The report also surveys related industries and patents.

The report is written for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the development of the IoT/M2M market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Efforts: Development of M2M Communications and IoT2.1 M2M Communications Development2.1.1 Special Needs2.1.1.1 Spectrum2.1.1.2 Summary2.1.2 Standardization - Industry Activities2.1.2.1 IEEE2.1.2.2 ETSI2.1.2.3 ITU2.1.2.4 oneM2M Alliance2.1.2.5 M2M World Alliance2.1.2.6 M2M Alliance2.1.2.7 Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)2.1.2.8 Summary2.1.3 Market2.1.3.1 Statistics2.1.3.2 Estimate2.1.4 Industry: Innovations2.2 IoT2.2.1 M2M and IoT2.2.2 Open Interconnect Consortium2.2.3 Industrial Internet Consortium2.2.4 IoT Platforms2.2.5 IoT and ITU2.2.6 IoT International Forum2.2.7 IEEE and IoT - P24132.2.7.1 P2413.12.2.8 ISO/IEC2.2.8.1 Layered Structure2.2.9 IoT - Market 2.2.10 Applications

3. Specifics of Sub-1GHz Transmission3.1 ITU Designation3.2 Sub-1GHz Transmission Benefits and Limitations3.3 Generations3.3.1 Details

4. Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support for Long-reach IoT/M2M Communications4.1 IEEE-802.15.4g-Smart Utility Networks4.1.1 General4.1.2 Need4.1.3 Value4.1.4 Overview - PHY4.1.5 Regions4.1.6 Details4.1.6.1 Requirements: Major Characteristics4.1.6.2 Considerations4.1.6.3 Network Specifics4.1.6.4 PHY/MAC Modifications4.1.7 Market4.1.8 Summary4.1.9 Wi-SUN 4.1.10 Manufacturers - Examples4.2 IEEE 802.224.2.1 General4.2.2 Status - 802.224.2.3 Developments4.2.4 IEEE 802.22-2011 Overview4.2.4.1 Major Characteristics4.2.5 IEEE 802.22 Details4.2.5.1 Physical Layer - Major Characteristics4.2.5.2 MAC Layer4.2.6 Cognitive Functions4.2.7 IEEE 802.22 - Marketing Considerations for SG4.2.8 Major Applications4.2.9 Usage Models 4.2.10 Benefits 4.2.11 Summary 4.2.12 Group4.2.12.1 IEEE 802.22.14.2.12.2 IEEE 802.22.24.2.12.3 IEEE 802.22a-20144.2.12.4 IEEE 802.22b-20154.2.12.5 IEEE P802.22.3 - Standard for Spectrum Characterization and Occupancy Sensing4.2.12.6 8802-22:2015/Amd 1-20174.3 IEEE 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)4.3.1 General4.3.2 Goal and Schedule4.3.3 Attributes4.3.4 Use Cases4.3.5 PHY4.3.5.1 Bandwidth4.3.5.2 Channelization4.3.5.3 Transmission Modes and MIMO4.3.6 MAC Layer4.3.7 Summary4.3.8 Vendors4.4 IEEE 802.11af - White-Fi4.4.1 General: Expectations - White-Fi4.4.2 Differences4.4.3 Benefits4.4.4 Specifics4.4.5 PHY4.4.6 Architecture4.4.7 Market4.4.8 Vendors4.5 Ultra Narrow Band4.5.1 Origin4.5.2 Tasks4.5.3 Major Features4.5.4 SigFox4.5.4.1 Company4.5.4.2 Technology - Details4.5.4.3 Uplink4.5.4.4 Downlink4.5.4.5 SmartLNB4.5.4.6 Coverage4.5.4.7 Use Cases4.5.4.8 Industry4.6 Weightless Communications4.6.1 SIG4.6.2 Weightless-N4.6.2.1 General4.6.2.2 Open Standard4.6.2.3 Nwave4.6.2.4 Initial Deployments4.6.2.5 Summary4.6.3 Weightless-P4.6.3.1 General4.6.3.2 Details4.6.3.3 M2COMM4.6.4 Comparison of Weightless Technologies4.6.5 Weightless Technologies and Competition

5. Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support of Short-reach IoT/M2M Communications5.1 ZigBee - IEEE 802.15.45.1.1 General5.1.2 Sub-1GHz ZigBee: Specifics5.1.3 ZigBee Acceptance5.1.4 Major Features: ZigBee/802.15.45.1.5 Device Types5.1.6 Protocol Stack5.1.6.1 Physical and MAC Layers - IEEE802.15.45.1.6.2 Upper Layers5.1.7 Security5.1.8 Power Consumption5.1.9 ZigBee Technology Benefits and Limitations 5.1.10 Standardization Process5.1.10.1 Ratifications5.1.10.2 Alliance5.1.10.2.1 ZigBee Pro 2017 5.1.11 Applications Specifics - Application Profiles5.1.11.1 "Green" ZigBee5.1.11.2 ZigBee Telecom Services5.1.11.3 Building Automation5.1.11.4 Smart Energy Profile5.1.11.4.1 Features5.1.11.4.2 Smart Energy Profile V.2.05.1.11.4.3 ZigBee IP5.1.11.5 ZigBee Network Devices - IP Gateway 5.1.12 Market5.1.12.1 Expectations-Technology Stack5.1.12.2 Segments5.1.12.3 Forecast 5.1.13 Sub-1GHz ZigBee: Certification 5.1.14 Industry5.2 EnOcean: General5.2.1 The Company5.2.2 EnOcean Alliance5.2.3 Standard5.2.3.1 Features5.2.3.2 Drivers5.2.4 Technology Details5.2.4.1 Framework5.2.4.2 Generations5.2.5 Profiles5.2.6 Benefits5.2.7 Market Estimate5.2.8 Industry5.3 Z-Wave5.3.1 General5.3.2 Z-Wave Alliance5.3.3 Benefits5.3.4 Details5.3.4.1 General5.3.4.2 Characteristics5.3.4.3 G.99595.3.5 Advanced Energy Control Framework5.3.6 Z-Wave and Smart Metering5.3.7 Selected Vendors5.3.8 Market Estimate5.3.8.1 Model5.3.8.2 Results

6. Conclusions

