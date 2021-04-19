Roland S. Martin, Nationally Acclaimed Journalist, To Release New Book On Race In America Titled White Fear.

DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally acclaimed journalist, author and television host Roland Martin has penned a new book, WHITE FEAR, which argues that the election of Trump was largely driven by backlash from white Americans who feel...

DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally acclaimed journalist, author and television host Roland Martin has penned a new book, WHITE FEAR, which argues that the election of Trump was largely driven by backlash from white Americans who feel threatened by the inevitable transition to a majority non-white country. Sold to Glenn Yeffeth at BenBella Books by Jan Miller at Dupree, Miller & Associates (World English), White Fear will be released in early 2022 and describes a phenomenon that Martin suggests isn't going away with the election of Joe Biden. With his trademark candor, Roland reveals how grappling with White Fear as a nation will require America to have hard, difficult conversations about systemic racism and how to dismantle the ugly truths at its core.

"The attack on the US Capitol was the work of white domestic terrorists. This has nothing to do with economic anxiety. It's all about the fear of Black and other minority voices asserting their power at the ballot box and in other areas of minority life," said Martin, an award-winning journalist who previously authored The First: President Barack Obama's Road To The White House, Speak Brother! A Black Man's View of America, and Listening to the Spirit Within: 50 Perspectives on Faith.

Martin added, "White Fear will speak directly to what I've referred to for years as 'white minority resistance.' We are battling a demon that has long defined America. We must end it."

Martin is also the owner of his own media company, Nu Vision Media, Inc., which produces his daily digital show, #RolandMartinUnfiltered, the first daily online show in history focused on news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports, and culture from an explicitly African American perspective. He also provides daily commentaries for iHeartRadio's Black Information Network, and continues to make appearances on various news outlets such as MSNBC and ABC News.

Martin has been named four times by EBONY Magazine as one of the 150 Most Influential African Americans in the United States. He is also a four-time NAACP Image Award winner, including twice being named Best Host.

Partnering with BenBella Books, an independent publisher with 14 New York Times bestsellers, White Fear will have a full-scale, national marketing campaign supporting its release.

