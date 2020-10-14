Roku Issues Statement In MV3 Partners LLC Case

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) - Get Report released a statement about today's verdict in the MV3 Partners LLC vs. Roku Inc. case heard in Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas.

"We are pleased with today's non-infringement verdict which vindicates our position that Roku has no liability to MV3 Partners LLC in this case. We appreciate the efforts of the Court and Jury during these challenging times," said Joe Hollinger, vice president of litigation and intellectual property at Roku.

