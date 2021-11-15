Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced the Roku LE streaming player, which provides access to the easy-to-use Roku OS, endless entertainment in high definition and everything needed to get streaming all in one box for just $15, will be available...

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report today announced the Roku LE streaming player, which provides access to the easy-to-use Roku OS, endless entertainment in high definition and everything needed to get streaming all in one box for just $15, will be available exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday while supplies last. Additionally, customers will also find fantastic deals on a variety of Roku products, including $20 off the all-new, award-winning Roku Streaming Stick 4K ($49.99 MSRP), $15 off the Roku Premiere ($34.99 MSRP), $15 off the Roku Streaming Stick+ ($44.99 MSRP), and $50 off the Roku Streambar ($129.99 MSRP) available online and in-store across major retailers nationwide.

Roku Announces $15 Roku LE Streaming Player Exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday (Photo: Business Wire)

Roku LE

The Roku LE streaming player is perfect for new streamers on a budget at just $15. Offering smooth HD streaming in a compact design, the player is ideal for users looking for an easy and affordable way to watch their favorite entertainment. To enjoy live TV, news, sports, hit movies, popular shows, music and more, simply plug the device into a TV using the included High Speed HDMI ® Cable. The Roku LE streaming player will be available online at Walmart.com on November 24 and in-store on November 26, while supplies last.

Roku ® Streaming Stick ® 4K

The all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K delivers 4K streaming in a portable form factor and will be available for $29.99, $20 off the $49.99 MSRP through December 4. Offering fast and powerful streaming in spectacular 4K, Dolby Vision ®, and HDR10+ picture, the Roku ® Streaming Stick ® 4K features a redesigned long-range Wi-Fi ® receiver that delivers up to 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds. The sleek design hides neatly behind any TV with a simple setup. Consumers can start streaming in a snap and enjoy a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including award-winning Roku Originals only on The Roku Channel. Plus, easily search across thousands of channels with voice commands and TV controls, streaming, and sound—all with the included remote.

Roku ® Streambar ®

The Roku Streambar is a compact device that easily upgrades any TV with powerful streaming and premium sound with Dolby Audio and will be available for $79.99, $50 off the $129.99 MSRP from November 19 - December 4. Users will be amazed at how something so small can fill their room with crisp, clear sound. The Roku Streambar can be expanded with heart-pounding bass and surround sound via the Roku Wireless Speakers and Roku Wireless Subwoofer (sold separately). Enjoy simple setup, with everything needed to get started in the box including a premium High Speed HDMI Cable and a voice remote with TV controls.

Roku Premiere

The Roku Premiere is great for first time streamers with HD, 4K or HDR TVs. It will be sold for $19.99, $15 off the $34.99 MSRP through November 27. The Roku Premiere features a premium High Speed HDMI Cable that connects the device to the TV and with quick setup and an easy on-screen experience. Users can stream the most talked-about TV across free and paid channels in a flash. It also features a simple remote featuring channel shortcut buttons to popular streaming channels.

Roku ® Streaming Stick ®+

The Roku Streaming Stick+, known for its high-performance portability, will be sold for $29.99, $15 off the $44.99 MSRP through December 4. Ideal for hiding behind the TV, Roku Streaming Stick+ is the perfect gift for the frequent traveler who wants to be able to keep up with their favorite movies and shows-anywhere, anytime. The device also offers smooth HD, 4K and HDR streaming and includes a long-range wireless receiver for extended range and a stronger signal, plus, a voice remote with TV power and volume buttons.

$0.99 Premium Subscription Offers on The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel - For a limited time, Roku customers can explore promotional offers from more than 20 premium subscription partners on The Roku Channel, including AMC+, EPIX, SHOWTIME®, STARZ 1, and more. Eligible subscribers can enjoy select premium subscriptions for $0.99 for the first two months. $0.99 offers are redeemable through The Roku Channel beginning November 20 until November 30, 2021.

Additional Channel Offerings

HBO Max - New customers who want to try HBO Max for the first time will be eligible for a 30-day trial when they purchase and activate a new streaming device between now and January 14, 2022.

New customers who want to try HBO Max for the first time will be eligible for a 30-day trial when they purchase and activate a new streaming device between now and January 14, 2022. Redbox - Roku is offering a $5 Redbox offer on all Roku players sold at Walmart, including the new limited-edition Roku LE. Consumers can then redeem these codes by downloading the Redbox app via their Roku player and the credit is immediately available to use towards movie rentals.

