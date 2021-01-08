Roku Acquires Quibi's Global Content Distribution Rights

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that The Roku Channel will become the exclusive place to stream more than 75 premium shows and documentaries that Quibi created in conjunction with Hollywood's leading studios and production companies.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) - Get Reportannounced today that The Roku Channel will become the exclusive place to stream more than 75 premium shows and documentaries that Quibi created in conjunction with Hollywood's leading studios and production companies. Roku acquired the exclusive global distribution rights to Quibi's award-winning shows and will make the content available for free on an ad-supported basis in 2021 to all Roku users.

The Quibi content includes Emmy award-winning scripted series, alternative and reality programming and documentaries featuring stars such as Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, and Lena Waithe. In addition to the full range of titles that had previously premiered on Quibi, more than a dozen new programs will make their exclusive debut on The Roku Channel.

The Roku Channel is the home for free and premium news and entertainment and in Q4 2020 reached U.S. households with an estimated 61.8 million people. The Roku Channel experienced rapid growth in Q4 2020 doubling household reach year over year and was a top 10 channel in both streaming hours and active accounts.

"The Roku Channel is one of the largest and fastest growing channels on our platform today and we are consistently expanding the breadth and quality of our free, ad-supported content for our users," said Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming at Roku. "Today's announcement marks a rare opportunity to acquire compelling new original programming that features some of the biggest names in entertainment. We're excited to make this content available for free to our users in The Roku Channel through an ad-supported model. We are also thrilled to welcome the incredible studios and talented individuals who brought these stories to life and showcase them to our tens of millions of viewers."

"The most creative and imaginative minds in Hollywood created groundbreaking content for Quibi that exceeded our expectations," said Quibi Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg. "We are thrilled that these stories, from the surreal to the sublime, have found a new home on The Roku Channel."

"Quibi championed some of the most original ideas and inventive storytelling, and I'm so proud of what I was able to create for the platform," said Veena Sud, creator, writer, director and executive producer of the popular Quibi series The Stranger. "I'm so excited to now be able to share this thriller with millions of streamers on The Roku Channel."

The transaction will deliver a distinctive array of premium content geared towards the highly coveted 18-35 age demographic, further building out The Roku Channel's diverse lineup of more than 40,000 free movies and programs and 150 free live linear television channels.

Following an internal restructuring by Quibi, Roku acquired Quibi Holdings, LLC, the company that holds all of Quibi's content distribution rights. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, benefits, features, timing and availability of the Quibi content library on The Roku Channel; the opportunities that marketers are seeking; and the features, benefits and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku's website and are available from Roku without charge.

"America's No. 1 TV streaming platform" is based on hours streamed according to Kantar, Nov. 2020.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005112/en/