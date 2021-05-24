Rokt Joins Prestigious MAKERS Organization, Strengthening Commitment To Diversity

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the global leader in ecommerce technology, today announced that Holly Aresty, Rokt's Deputy Chief Commercial Officer, will join industry leaders as a MAKERS board member. MAKERS is a media brand that connects executives at the forefront of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, impacting real change at work and beyond.

Aresty will join industry leaders such as Deirdre Bigley from Bloomberg, Michelle Klein from Facebook, Tara Levy from Google, Vernā Myers from Netflix, Bo Young Lee from Uber, and more .

Holly remarked on this appointment, "I'm honored to be a part of the MAKERS board. Their mission is so important and aligns with the work we are doing at Rokt everyday. It's critical for us to support and celebrate diversity at work, and Rokt is committed to accelerating an equitable, diverse and inclusive workplace. I'm looking forward to connecting with accomplished executives across sectors to learn and share how we can all collectively help our organizations champion equity for all."

"We could not be more thrilled for Holly to represent Rokt this year through the MAKERS network," said Ja'Nay Hawkins, Head of Partnership Development and DEI Programming. "These are individuals who are demonstrated groundbreakers, advocates, and innovators who are disrupting the way companies traditionally think about female leadership. It is an honor for Holly to join us."

Rokt continues to invest in strengthening it's commitment to women and diversity. Rokt's Chief Commercial Officer, Elizabeth Buchanan recently spoke to B&T about her experience as a woman in the technology industry, and Rokt's commitment to equality. The company continues to focus on diversity efforts.

ABOUT ROKT

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, powering the Transaction Moment™ of best-in-class companies including Live Nation, Groupon, Staples, Lands' End, Fanatics, GoDaddy, Vistaprint, and HelloFresh. Rokt's mission: To make ecommerce smarter, faster, and better.

Through its proprietary technology, Rokt enables its ecommerce clients to increase brand engagement and unlock new revenues in the Transaction Moment™, allowing them to stay ahead of their competition while delivering a superior and individualized experience for each customer.

Founded in Australia, the company now operates in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Japan. Learn more at rokt.com.

ABOUT MAKERSMAKERS is a media brand that exists to accelerate equity through stories of real-life experiences that ignite passion and action. With the largest video collection of women's profiles ever assembled, live events, Emmy-nominated documentaries, and award-winning digital content, MAKERS has been uniting women in every industry, at every level, around the issues that matter most, one story at a time.

