Roivant To Report Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 On Monday, November 15, 2021

BASEL, Switzerland, LONDON, NEW YORK and BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021 to report its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial +1-844-224-1923 (domestic) or +1-214-989-7105 (international) and use conference ID 3545615. A webcast of the call will also be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Roivant website at https://investor.roivant.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available on Roivant's website after the conference call.

Roivant also announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 12:20 p.m. GMT

on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 12:20 p.m. GMT Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. ET

A live webcast of each presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Roivant website.

About Roivant SciencesRoivant's mission is to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients by treating every inefficiency as an opportunity. Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch 'Vants' - nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

Roivant Sciences Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, the availability and success of topline results from our ongoing clinical trials and any commercial potential of our product candidates.

Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

