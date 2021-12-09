ROHM's New 13.56MHz Wireless Power Supply Chipset Up To 1W

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor Group company LAPIS Technology today announced they have developed a chipset capable of providing up to 1W of wireless power for compact, streamlined wearable devices and for industrial smart, miniaturized, and sealed solutions. The ML7661 (transmitter) and ML7660 (receiver) eliminate the need for an external MCU by incorporating a control circuit required for transmission/reception, resulting in the industry's smallest system size in the 1W class. This makes it ideal for wearables with a large battery capacity designed to be worn for long periods of time. Typical products include wristband blood pressure monitors, fitness trackers, smart watches, and hearing aids, for example. Moreover, the adoption of the high 13.56MHz frequency band enables the support for Near Field Communication (NFC).

Providing wireless power and communication in a single chipset contributes to improved design flexibility in devices with rotating mechanisms that would normally be restricted by wired designs - such as industrial equipment, PC cooling fans, and e-bike torque sensors.

In recent years, there has been a growing need to improve the safety of compact electronics (especially small medical devices) against electric shock. A wireless power supply eliminates the need for a power cord, significantly improving safety during charging or sweating by increasing the waterproof, dustproof, and (electric) shockproof performance of sealed housings. However, although the Qi standard is widely used and can supply up to 15W, the system size which includes the chipset and antenna is also typically large, making it difficult to incorporate into wearable devices.

In response, ROHM Group company LAPIS Technology previously developed the ML763x chipset that utilizes the 13.56MHz frequency band to deliver 200mW of power and enable communication wirelessly. While this device was well-received by the market, there were calls for increased power to support wearables with large battery capacities such as wristband blood pressure monitors, smart watches, and hearing aids. ROHM's latest chipset meets this need by providing a power capacity up to 1W in a compact form factor, expanding the application range.

Development SupportAn evaluation kit is available that makes it easy to immediately begin evaluation of this new 13.56MHz wireless power supply chipset. ROHM supports the configuration of charging systems that meet various customer requirements. For example, tools for individual user settings from a PC, along with documents related to antenna design and adjustment, are available. For more information, visit https://www.lapis-tech.com/en/semicon/wpt/landing/ml7660_61.html

Applications

Medical wearable devices up to Class 2: Hearing aids, wristband blood pressure monitors

Wearables: Smart glasses/watches

Rotating equipment: Cooling fans, e-bike torque sensors

AvailabilitySamples available now; mass production April 2022

