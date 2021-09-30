ROHM Revises Its 2030 Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Targets To Achieve A Decarbonized Society

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has revised its medium-term environmental targets for 2030 with the aim of achieving a carbon-free society. Concurrently, ROHM has agreed to endorse the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and work on information disclosure in line with these recommendations.

Recognizing that climate change is one of the most important issues affecting the company's business activities, ROHM has set a goal of achieving zero carbon (virtually zero greenhouse gas emissions) by 2050 in its " Environmental Vision 2050" program, enacted in May 2021. Subsequently, in ROHM's medium-term management plan " MOVING FORWARD to 2025", the company announced mid-term environmental targets for the period up to 2030 and has been promoting initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as accelerating the introduction of renewable energy.

As the risks related to climate change become more apparent, ROHM will further raise greenhouse gas reduction targets by 2030 and promote efforts to reduce environmental impact and achieve the company's "Environmental Vision 2050".

Medium- to Long-Term Environmental TargetsTo realize virtually zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, ROHM has revised their greenhouse gas emission reduction target for 2030 from the 30% previous set in 2018 to 50.5%. The company has also submitted a commitment letter to obtain Science Based Targets (SBT) certification (given to greenhouse gas emission targets that comply with the Paris Accords), which ROHM will apply to this target.

Endorsing TCFD RecommendationsROHM is promoting continuous improvement towards environmental conservation by establishing and operating a group-wide environmental management system in compliance with the ISO14001 international standard. At the same time, the company has been making efforts to proactively disclose information by publishing annual targets and initiatives based on their environmental policy and vision, along with various ESG data on the ROHM website. Going forward, the company will carry out scenario analyses in accordance with the TCFD recommendations that ROHM has endorsed, while focusing on more transparent information disclosure.

ROHM will continue to promote sustainability management in line with their corporate objectives and management vision, along with technological innovation in power and analog semiconductors, which are key devices for improving efficiency. The company will actively engage in a variety of environmental conservation activities and environmental investments - including not only climate change, but also resource recycling and coexistence with nature - in accordance with their newly established environmental vision to achieve a sustainable society.

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

Terminology

TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure)An organization established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) for the purpose of disclosing climate-related information and examining how financial institutions should respond. It encourages companies to understand and disclose their governance, strategy, risk management, and indicators/targets related to climate-based risks and opportunities.

Paris AccordsAn international agreement adopted at the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) in 2015 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions after 2020. It stipulates that the average global temperature rise should be limited to well below 2°C (preferably 1.5°C) compared to pre-industrial levels.

SBT (Science Based Targets)An international initiative that calls for the establishment and implementation of scientific targets consistent with greenhouse gas reduction scenarios to achieve the goals of the Paris Accords.

Attachment

Travis MoenchROHM Semiconductor858.625.3600tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.comHeather SavageBWW Communications720.295.0260heather.savage@bwwcomms.com