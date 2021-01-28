ROHM Expands Miniature PICOLED™ Lineup With Power-Saving Infrared LED For VR/MR/AR Applications

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM recently introduced the new CSL1501RW ultra-compact side-emitting (side view) infrared LED. The device is ideal for head-mounted displays, industrial headsets and VR/MR/AR (xR, virtual reality) gaming systems.

In recent years, VR/MR/AR technology, which has emerged following the continuing advancement of IoT, is being increasingly adopted in headsets and head-mounted displays in a variety of gaming systems. The ability to simulate 3D space and project data in the real world has also expanded the market for VR/MR/AR applications in the industrial sector.

In parallel, increasing application functionality has led to the use of infrared LEDs for eye tracking, together with accelerometers commonly installed for detecting body movement.

In response, ROHM now offers a new ultra-miniature, side-firing, infrared LED optimized for today's needs - expanding its market-proven PICOLED series of ultra-compact chip LEDs, ideal for compact mobile devices and wearables.

The CSL1501RW delivers a peak wavelength of 860nm in an industry-small (1.0 x 0.55mm, t=0.5mm) side-view design that emits light parallel to the mounting surface, providing exceptional design flexibility. In addition, ROHM leverages its strengths in element manufacturing to improve luminous efficiency and reduce power consumption by more than 20%. The device serves as a light source for eye tracking in VR/MR/AR applications that require greater performance.

Availability: November 2020 (samples); March 2021 (mass production)

