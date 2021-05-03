Roger West Creative & Code Names Tim Peyton Director Of Digital Strategy

TAMPA, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger West Creative & Code ( www.rogerwest.com), an award-winning digital marketing agency, has named Tim Peyton Director of Digital Strategy. Peyton has more than 10 years of digital marketing and data analytics experience and fills a critical agency role to meet growing client demand for paid media and lead generation services.

Peyton will be responsible for the strategy, management and execution of the agency's paid and organic digital marketing offerings, working across multiple technologies and media channels to drive qualified leads and ROI for Roger West's clients. His expertise includes SEO/SEM, Programmatic display, paid search and social advertising, as well as campaign planning, testing and reporting.

"We are excited to welcome Tim to the Roger West family," said founder and CEO Michael Westafer. "Tim brings a winning combination of tactical industry knowledge, a strategic approach to digital marketing, and the ability to help clients understand and make data-driven decisions about their investments. Paid media management is one of our fastest growing services, and our clients will truly benefit from having him as a trusted business partner."

Prior to joining Roger West, Peyton served as Senior Media Director at Lever Interactive, where he led the operations team in developing and executing marketing strategies for the organization's diverse client base. Previous brand experience includes Boeing, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Experian Health, Philips Lifeline, Carrington College, Mrs. Prindables Gourmet Chocolates and SpaFinder.

Peyton has a Master of Education degree in Coaching and Executive Leadership from Ohio University and a Bachelor of Science degree in History from Northern Arizona University. He holds a variety of certifications, including Google Analytics, Google AdWords, Google Display, Google Video 360 and Bing Ads Accredited Professional.

About Roger West

Roger West Creative & Code is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps companies build brands, generate leads, and keep customers inspired and engaged. Founded in 2007 and based in Tampa, Florida, Roger West is a member of the 2020 Inc 5000 and has won dozens of major awards but is most proud of consecutive designations as a Top Place to Work. The agency drives client growth through brand development, website design, messaging strategy, content marketing, paid search, social media, lead generation, custom coding, and more. #expertsthrive www.rogerwest.com .

