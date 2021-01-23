Roger Biles Changed His Company's Business Model To Meet COVID-19 Emergency Demands

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of InterMed Resources TN, Roger Biles, adjusted his company's business structure in order to meet the exponential demands of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Biles's company primarily distribute and sell Medical lasers, Urology supplies, spinal implants, hernia mesh, and lead wires & cable to more than 2500 hospitals and surgery centers nationwide through his team of Sales and customer service.

Biles has vast experience working with Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO's), sourcing medical and non-medical products as well as exporting in the global market. Biles has negotiated several contracts with all of the major GPO's in the United States and has been published in several magazines.

InterMed was posed with the challenge of supplying PPE during the culmination of coronavirus in the United States. Biles reports that InterMed continually received orders and requests non-stop from March of 2020 until July of 2020 for face masks and disinfectant products from customers in the United States and throughout the world.

"We just sent out a million and a half masks to Malaysia just yesterday," InterMed CEO Roger Biles told News 2 back in March of 2020. There were requests for more equipment and personal equipment, which the CEO allowed his company to meet.

Biles adds that the company was domestically supplied with essential equipment and made a supply of more than two and a half million mask units to Singapore. Biles and his team worked, round the clock, to steer InterMed's supply chain to meet the endless demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a significant challenge and logistic disaster halting the supply lines to many companies. Biles understood his Brentwood based company might also be crippled due to the halt in operations and rapid number of infected cases. However, Biles had developed a strategy combined with his 20-year relationship with one of China's largest trading groups to avoid the pitfall other companies experienced which was the key to the success of InterMed's PPE project. "We've never been in that business until now." In InterMed's 15 years of existence, they primarily specialized in providing Med-surge equipment and supplies to hospitals; but disinfectants and masks continued to remain the most significant commodity in demand for most of 2020. "I hadn't sold a mask in almost four years, and since last Tuesday, we have sold more than 60 million masks," Biles said in March.

Biles' company also brought an Ozone technology water system, 80 times more potent than bleach without any toxins and 100% water based. The water used with a fogger can cover everything and disinfect any surface in less than one minute. Biles also explains the product has remarkably proven in the market and continues to draw investor's interest.

