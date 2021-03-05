Rodan Fields Receives U.S. Patent For Antioxidant Blend Formulated In Its Berkeley Innovation Center

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields, the #1 Premium Skincare Brand in North America,* has announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent for an innovative synergistic antioxidant complex for use in skin...

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields, the #1 Premium Skincare Brand in North America,* has announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent for an innovative synergistic antioxidant complex for use in skin products (US Patent 10,898,423). The complex, developed by its in-house team of scientists at the Rodan + Fields Berkeley Innovation Center, fortifies the skin to be more resilient against future damage caused by environmental factors such as exposure to sunlight.

Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields founded Rodan + Fields with the mission of giving all people access to dermatology-inspired skincare that provides visible results and the confidence that comes with a healthy complexion. True to its dermatology heritage, Rodan + Fields' in-house team of scientists has been committed to developing the most effective and advanced skincare solutions for all people.

"This invention represents a new way of thinking about antioxidants. By considering intracellular as well as extracellular reactive oxygen species and specifically looking for synergistic interactions, this complex adds a new level of protection for our consumers and delivers on our Founders' mission of giving all people the best skin of their lives," Dr. Tim Falla, Rodan + Fields Chief Scientific Officer.

Scientists at the Rodan + Fields Berkeley Innovation Center developed the complex by systematically optimizing permutations of ingredients specifically looking for synergistic combinations. The in-house team demonstrated that one particular permutation, a combination of three different molecules each targeting different biological mechanisms associated with mitigating the effects of reactive oxygen species, provided additional downstream benefits mitigating biomarkers associated with inflammaging (inflammation induced aging), photoaging and hyperpigmentation caused by environmental oxidative stress. The findings support the notion that a multi-mechanistic antioxidant complex may synergistically alleviate environmentally-induced skin damage and provide superior protection when included in skincare formulations.

Rodan + Fields will introduce this new innovative antioxidant complex, under the name RF3 Antioxidant Complex, in new products launching this year to prevent skin damage and present the scientific data behind the invention at this year's Society for Investigative Dermatology annual conference, one of the world's foremost scientifically-focused skin care conferences, in May.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2020 Edition, retail value RSP terms; all channels, Premium Skincare.

About Rodan + FieldsRodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields disrupted the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community. Products are available through Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

