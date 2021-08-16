Rocky Mountaineer Season Launch Brings Inaugural US Route Between Denver And Moab

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rocky Mountaineer celebrates its highly anticipated inaugural route launch in the Southwest United States with the first-ever luxury train journey between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, with an...

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rocky Mountaineer celebrates its highly anticipated inaugural route launch in the Southwest United States with the first-ever luxury train journey between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. August 15 marks the first departure of the new route's preview season which runs through November 19, with a seven-month season planned for 2022.

The Rockies to the Red Rocks route is a two-day rail journey boasting all of the premium elements that make up the unparalleled Rocky Mountaineer experience. Guests can expect spacious glass-domed train coaches, incredible scenery, onboard storytelling, delicious cuisine, friendly service, and a social atmosphere.

The route also features stunning landscapes -- between Denver and Glenwood Springs, guests will journey alongside the Colorado River and through a series of canyons with steep rugged rock walls, while the route between Glenwood Springs and Moab highlights mountain vistas, desert cliffs and rock formations. The onboard culinary experience features cuisine prepared using ingredients local to the Southwestern U.S., which will be complemented with beverage service and served directly to guests' seats, so they can enjoy the scenery as they dine.

The inaugural US route is just one step in Rocky Mountaineer's long-term vision of expanding its journeys to diverse destinations, a monumental addition to the three rail routes in Western Canada that run between Vancouver and the towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper in the Canadian Rockies.

Rocky Mountaineer knows that as the world returns to travel, ensuring a safe experience is more important than ever. As such, the trains are equipped with high-end air filtration systems, and there are extensive health screening and disinfecting protocols in place, so guests can be confident and comfortable during their journey.

"This new Rockies to the Red Rocks route is a celebration that has been several years in the making as we continuously seek unique locations with incredible scenery and iconic destinations that are best experienced by train," said Peter Armstrong, Founder and Interim CEO of Rocky Mountaineer. "We look forward to welcoming guests for a train journey that delivers the incredible experience and award-winning service that Rocky Mountaineer is well known for while they enjoy the epic scenery, flavours and hospitality of the Southwest United States."

The two-day rail journey, which includes a one-night hotel accommodation in Glenwood Springs, starts from $1,250 USD per person. The inaugural season runs until November 19, 2021 and seats are still available to book for travel this year. Visit www.rockymountaineer.com/train-routes/rockies-red-rocks for information on the Rockies to the Red Rocks route.

About Rocky Mountaineer Rocky Mountaineer offers luxury train journeys that showcase some of the most spectacular scenery North America has to offer. Rocky Mountaineer offers four rail routes: three that connect Vancouver to the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper in Western Canada; and a fourth route that travels between Denver, Colorado and Moab, Utah in the Southwest United States. It is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, friendly service, and social atmosphere. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than two million guests and become the largest privately-owned premium tourist train in the world.

