Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival November 13-21, 2020

For the last thirty-two years you've been coming to us, so this year we're coming to you!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 33rd annual Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival will take place over nine days, with 2-4 new films offered each day to stream online. This year's "Together, at Home" festival provides some wonderful exposure and accessibility opportunities that do not exist in our traditional format. For the first time, people across the country will be able to access the majority of our films without having to be in Colorado Springs, further elevating the exposure and accessibility of our programming.

There is no question that we will all miss the strong sense of community that comes during this weekend. Virtual experience will never replace the real deal, and we can't wait to be packed in the theater with everyone again. In the short term, know that November 13-21 will have us together in spirit, collectively celebrating the drive, spirit, and diversity of women, from the safety of our homes.

To help you plan your week of viewing, we have organized films into three categories.

FILM + FILMMAKER Join us for films labeled 'Film+Filmmaker'.

DINNER + A MOVIE You supply the dinner. We curate the film.

WEEKEND PROGRAM Just have one weekend or one day to watch? Focus on our 'Weekend Program'.

Details: rmwfilm.org/virtual-festival

About The Rocky Mountain Women's FilmRocky Mountain Women's Film builds community around film by elevating the stories of women and others who are often unheard or unseen. We. Love. Film! As a film organization, we want to cultivate the joy of experiencing film and harness the power of films that help people communicate and connect with each other around that shared experience. We provide year-round opportunities to experience film in the Pikes Peak region. Our annual marquee event, the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival is the longest continuous-running women's film festival in North America. It showcases documentary, feature, short and animated films that are thought-provoking and enriching, and that encourage global awareness and personal growth. The Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival honors films and filmmakers that present the world as women experience it and that inspire curiosity, educate, entertain, and stimulate conversation. To learn more visit https://rmwfilm.org/

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Women's Film