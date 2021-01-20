Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Unlocks Omnichannel With Teamwork Commerce

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, has officially enabled omnichannel through Teamwork Commerce OMS. Prior to this, RMCF used Teamwork Commerce for point-of-sale functionality. Now with the combination of eCommerce and OMS, shoppers can access a complete omnichannel experience.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has been serving confectionary consumers in Canada since its first store opened in Whistler Village back in 1988. Over the last 32 years, RMCF has expanded rapidly based on gaining popularity of their fresh products. Today they serve customers through their 60 Canadian storefronts as well as their newly developed ecommerce site.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has enabled a COVID-friendly shopping experience, ensuring their customers can get their chocolate safely, conveniently and quickly. This is accomplished through local deliveries, Buy Online/ Pickup In-Store, and traditional shipping methods all through Teamwork OMS. Teamwork OMS utilizes real time inventory data to service all RMCF franchises throughout Canada - and offers the customer the option to receive local delivery from their nearest Rocky store.

"As COVID hit, we realized we needed to update how we do business. Until recently, we were primarily an in-store shopping experience." said Brian Kerzner, President of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. "With our new omnichannel experience, we are now able to satisfy our customers' needs by supplying them with products in a safe, secure way."

