Rocky Brands To Present At The 2021 ICR Conference

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the 2021 ICR Conference.

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) - Get Report today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the 2021 ICR Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available at https://investors.rockybrands.com.

About Rocky Brands, Inc.

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, and the licensed brand Michelin®.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005803/en/