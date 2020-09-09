Rockwell Medical To Host Conference Call And Webcast With Management And Key Opinion Leaders To Discuss Potential Novel Indications For Its FPC Platform

WIXOM, Mich., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) ("Rockwell Medical" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss potential novel applications of ferric pyrophosphate citrate (FPC), the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Triferic ®, for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients undergoing home infusion therapy and iron deficiency in patients with acute heart failure. The call and webcast will include representatives from Rockwell Medical as well as key opinion leaders (KOLs) Connie Sullivan, B.S. Pharm, President and CEO of the National Home Infusion Association, and Inder Anand, M.D., F.R.C.P., D.Phil. (Oxon), Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School and Former Director of the Heart Failure Program at VA Medical Center in Minneapolis.

"My charge as CEO is to actualize the potential of our FPC technology, for patients and for shareholders," said Russell Ellison, M.D., M.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell Medical. "I believe there is potential for important value creation through the development of the FPC platform to treat medical conditions with unmet clinical needs outside of the hemodialysis setting. The team at Rockwell Medical and independent leading experts in the field look forward to providing a more fulsome update on the market potential and the clinical development plans, for such new potential indications on the conference call and webcast later this month."

To access the conference call, please dial (888) 317-6003 (local) or (412) 317-6061 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 5330503. A live webcast of the call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://ir.rockwellmed.com/ . An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming anemia management in a wide variety of therapeutic areas and across the globe, improving the lives of very sick patients. The Company's initial focus is the treatment of anemia in end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapies, Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) Dialysate and Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection), are the only FDA-approved therapeutics indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad.

About Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU

Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU are the only FDA-approved therapies in the U.S. indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients during each dialysis treatment. Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU have a unique and differentiated mechanism of action, which has the potential to benefit patients and health care economics. Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU represent a potential innovative medical advancement in hemodialysis patient iron management - with the potential to become the future standard of care.

Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU both deliver approximately 5-7 mg iron with every hemodialysis treatment to the bone marrow and maintain hemoglobin without increasing iron stores (ferritin). Both formulations donate iron immediately and completely to transferrin (carrier of iron in the body) upon entry into the blood which is then transported directly to the bone marrow to be incorporated into hemoglobin, with no increase in ferritin (stored iron and inflammation) and no reports of anaphylaxis in over 1,000,000 patient administrations, addressing a significant medical need in overcoming Functional Iron Deficiency (FID) in ESKD patients.

Important Safety Information

Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylactic-type reactions, some of which have been life-threatening and fatal, have been reported in patients receiving parenteral iron products. Patients may present with shock, clinically significant hypotension, loss of consciousness, and/or collapse. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypersensitivity during and after hemodialysis until clinically stable. Personnel and therapies should be immediately available for the treatment of serious hypersensitivity reactions. Hypersensitivity reactions have been reported in 1 (0.3%) of 292 patients receiving Triferic in two randomized clinical trials.

Iron status should be determined on pre-dialysis blood samples. Post dialysis serum iron parameters may overestimate serum iron and transferrin saturation.

The most common adverse reactions (≥3% and at least 1% greater than placebo) in controlled clinical studies include: procedural hypotension (21.6%), muscle spasms (9.6%), headache (9.2%), pain in extremity (6.8%), peripheral edema (6.8%), dyspnea (5.8%), back pain (4.5%), pyrexia (4.5%), urinary tract infection (4.5%), asthenia (4.1%), fatigue (3.8%), arteriovenous (AV) fistula thrombosis (3.4%), and AV fistula site hemorrhage (3.4%).

Triferic ® is a registered trademark of Rockwell Medical, Inc.

