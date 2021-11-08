Rockwell Automation Announces New Initiatives To Bolster Cybersecurity Offering For Customers

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced new investments to enhance its information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity...

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) - Get Rockwell Automation, Inc. Report, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced new investments to enhance its information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity offering, better equipping customers with the protection they need in today's perilous environment. These initiatives include strategic partnerships with Dragos, Inc. and CrowdStrike, as well as the establishment of a new Cybersecurity Operations Center in Israel.

"Implementing strong cybersecurity is no longer a best practice, but a must do," said Rachael Conrad, vice president and general manager of Global Services at Rockwell Automation. "For manufacturers, protection starts with a rock-solid foundation of OT expertise. That's why we're doubling down on our cybersecurity investment to build the most robust, specialized IT/OT cybersecurity offering in the market."

Incident Response, Threat Intelligence

Rockwell and Dragos, a global leader in cybersecurity for industrial control systems (ICS)/OT environments, have announced a partnership that combines Rockwell's global industry, application, and ICS domain expertise with Dragos's world-class technology, professional services, and threat intelligence services. This partnership enhances the ability of every industrial customer to better protect, respond, and recover from a cybersecurity incident.

The partnership will focus on incident response services and threat intelligence. The two companies' combined capabilities will increase the speed in which customers can assess and remediate a cybersecurity threat by offering enhanced incident response services. Additionally, Rockwell and Dragos experts will offer a mutually developed threat intel feed.

"Our investment and partnership with Dragos will help our industrial automation customers achieve their connected enterprise by providing a safe and secure OT infrastructure," Conrad said. "As the frequency and severity of cybersecurity threats continue to rise in our industry, it's critical that automation leaders partner with cybersecurity leaders to share expertise and co-innovate on ways to protect our customers."

Cloud-Delivered Endpoint Protection

Rockwell and CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, have formed a partnership to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity and network service solutions to customers. The partnership will examine initiatives for CrowdStrike's cloud-native, AI-powered Falcon platform with Rockwell's global deployment, network architecture, support, OT, and managed services capabilities to deliver differentiated solutions that address customer cybersecurity pain points.

"Rockwell's partnership with CrowdStrike enables us to provide fully integrated, end-to-end industrial security services and solutions across the entire customer cybersecurity journey, from threat detection through response and recovery from cyber incidents," Conrad said. "Combining CrowdStrike's leading endpoint protection platform with Rockwell's broad array of integrated security products and services will allow our customers access to the most comprehensive security approach in the marketplace."

New Ways to Manage Risk Globally, Remotely

Rockwell continues to enhance its global capabilities with the establishment of a Cybersecurity Operations Center in Israel. The center, located in the Metropolitan Area of Tel Aviv, opened Nov. 1 and focuses on delivering remote cybersecurity services to Rockwell's global customer base. It offers enhanced cybersecurity managed services as part of Rockwell's existing global footprint with an additional 15 remote service centers around the world.

This center demonstrates Rockwell's continued investment in global cybersecurity domain expertise and portfolio of services. In 2020, Rockwell acquired Avnet, a privately-held, Israel-based cybersecurity provider with more than 20 years of cybersecurity services experience and Oylo, a privately-held industrial cybersecurity services provider based in Barcelona, Spain, to enhance its industrial control solutions and incident response offering. Rockwell's partner ecosystem also includes world-class partners such as Claroty and Cisco.

About Rockwell Automation

