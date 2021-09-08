Rockley Photonics Expands The Application Of Its Non-Invasive Biomarker Sensing Technology To Support A Wider Range Of Medical Equipment And Devices

Rockley Photonics (RKLY) , a leading global silicon photonics technology company, today announced that the company has expanded the range of possible applications for its non-invasive biomarker sensing technology into new segments of the medical technology field. As part of its long-term strategy to deliver photonics-based solutions for improving healthcare and well-being, Rockley has signed new strategic partnerships with two of the world's top-ten largest medical equipment and device manufacturers, which together have a combined history of over 200 years in the industry and represent over $40 billion of revenue in the medical equipment market.

These multi-year partnerships will focus on evaluating and incorporating the next generation of non-invasive biomarker sensing in medical equipment and devices in various form factors for different parts of the body and for different medical facilities, such as hospitals and clinics. Rockley expects that these partnerships will also help advance potential use cases of real-time, non-invasive biomarker sensing in mobile devices for outpatient monitoring.

"These new applications and partnerships represent a very exciting opportunity for Rockley. Combining our game-changing sensing technology with our partners' deep knowledge and experience in developing medical equipment and devices could open doors we haven't even thought of yet," said Dr. Andrew Rickman, chief executive officer and founder of Rockley Photonics. "We believe that extending our technology into a wider variety of devices for both consumers and medtech will bring us one step closer to our vision of giving people better insights into their health and well-being."

Rockley's unique "clinic-on-the-wrist" sensing platform enables device manufacturers to integrate more comprehensive non-invasive biomarker measurements in their products. Rockley's proprietary photonics-based laser technology significantly expands the range of biomarkers that can be detected and measured by current LED-based sensors. These new measurement capabilities have the potential to transform digital healthcare by providing real-time insights about a variety of health conditions and enabling early detection of multiple disease states.

Rockley is currently conducting human studies to refine the performance of its end-to-end sensing solution. Once these improvements are completed, Rockley believes that its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure can enable additional capabilities for the fast-growing digital health domain and generate real-time health insights for both patients and health care providers.

The new medtech partners join a growing list of high-profile companies in the consumer and medtech domains that are engaging with Rockley on various development activities, with the common goals of providing actionable insights, transforming digital healthcare, and delivering life-changing benefits to people across the globe.

More information about Rockley's end-to-end digital health monitoring solution is available here: https://rockleyphotonics.com/rockley-unveils-end-to-end-digital-health-monitoring-solution/

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in silicon photonics, Rockley Photonics (RKLY) is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013 by Dr. Andrew Rickman (who previously founded the first commercial silicon photonics company, Bookham Technology), Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous Tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

