Rockley Photonics Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release

Rockley Photonics, Ltd. (RKLY) ("the Company" or "Rockley"), a leading global silicon photonics technology company, today announced that it plans to report its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021. The company also plans to host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 from the United States or +44 208-0682-558 internationally, referencing access code 821259. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page on Rockley's website at investors.rockleyphotonics.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 30, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing +1 929-458-6194 from the United States or +44 204-525-0658 internationally with recording access code 348691.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in silicon photonics, Rockley is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013 by Dr. Andrew Rickman (who previously founded the first commercial silicon photonics company, Bookham Technology), Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous Tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

