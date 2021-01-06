Rockford Fosgate® Introduces New Motorsports Can Speakers

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce the launch of all new Motorsports Can Speakers. Designed rugged and rock solid, the new line-up of 6.5-inch Motorsports Cans is built for true outdoor audio performance. Higher output, rider customization, and an Element Ready™ design all create an off-road audio experience second to none.

The new MotoCans are available in M0, M1, or M2 series options. All models are engineered for the perfect fit and finish with customized features including a universal clamping system that fits 1 to 2-inch round bars as well as 360-degree rotating logos on the rear of the can.

To ensure efficient and secure plug and play connectivity, Deutsch™ and Amphenol™ connectors are integrated into the design on all Rockford Fosgate MotoCan speakers. Combined with an IP67 certification these components are designed to withstand water, dirt, mud, and harsh UV rays. Making these purpose-built Element Ready™ drivers capable of performing in any motorsports environment.

The M1 and M2 models are equipped with Color Optix™ RGB LED Lighting and are designed to pair with the Color Optix ™ Controller and RF Connect App for complete lighting command at your fingertips. The 360-degree rotating rear logo is also illuminated by RGB LED lighting on these models.

With MSRP from $549.99 to $799.99 the MotoCans are expected to begin shipping in February.

For more information, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

MotoCan Line-up Includes:

M2WL-65MB M2 6.5" MotoCan Speaker 150-watt RMS, 600-Watt Peak

M1WL-65MB M1 6.5" MotoCan Speaker 75-watt RMS, 300-Watt Peak

M0WL-65MB M0 6.5" MotoCan Speaker 65-watt RMS, 250-Watt Peak

2 Year Warranty

For more information or to find an authorized retail location near you, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford CorporationSetting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockford-fosgate-introduces-new-motorsports-can-speakers-301201991.html

SOURCE Rockford Corporation