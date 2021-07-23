Rockford Fosgate® Announces The All-Out Bagger Show

Event To Be Held in Deadwood as Part of The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally™ Celebration

TEMPE, Ariz., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, will present the All-Out Bagger Show on August 8, 2021, from 11:00am - 4:00pm in the Harley-Davidson's® Outlaw Square, Deadwood, South Dakota. This event is one of the many activities that will be happening throughout the week in Deadwood. For a full line up of events taking place at the Harley-Davidson® Outlaw Square go to https://www.deadwoodlive.com/h-d-rally.

Rockford Fosgate will present multiple Best in Class awards and a cash grand prize of $1000 for Best in Show.

Jeff G. Holt, editorial director of V-Twin Visionary©, will host the event where motorcyclists compete for awards including Best Audio, Best Paint, Best Performance, and a cash grand prize of $1000 for Best in Show.

Rockford Fosgate will have demo bikes on display at the All-Out Bagger Show. Spectators to the event will be able to hear Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate featured on these bikes. Event participants and spectators to the event will also be treated to prizes and give-away items by the Rockford staff.

Registration for the show is on-site in Deadwood at Harley-Davidson's® Outlaw Square beginning at 11:00am on Sunday August 8 th. Everyone who would like to enter their bike in the show should be on-site by Noon.

If you cannot make it to Deadwood on August 8 th, be sure to visit the Rockford Fosgate booth on Lazelle Street during the Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™ from August 6 th - 15 th or at Black Hills Harley-Davidson® during The Rally at Exit 55™ from July 31 st - August 14th.

For more information about Rockford Fosgate, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

