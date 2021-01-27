RocketMortgage.com Launches National Mortgage Broker Directory, Enabling Consumers To Easily Find A Broker In Their Hometown

DETROIT, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage, America's largest mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (RKT) - Get Report, today launched a national mortgage broker directory, which is prominently displayed on its highly trafficked website. Homebuyers, and those looking to refinance their current loan, can easily start the mortgage process through the Rocket platform in any way that works best for them - which now includes a local independent mortgage broker in their community as an option through this exciting new directory on RocketMortgage.com.

"At our core, we are obsessed with providing Americans an incredible process through our powerful Rocket technology platform and infrastructure. There are many ways to receive this experience, no matter how they apply for a mortgage - including our Rocket Pro TPO national network of broker partners," said Jay Farner, CEO of Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage. "Our clients deserve the opportunity to easily choose the method that makes them most comfortable. This directory truly puts the power of choice into their hands."

When Quicken Loans Mortgage Services transitioned to Rocket Pro TPO in September, it told mortgage brokers the change would enable them to leverage the most recognizable brand in mortgage origination to grow their business. Today's announcement, placing our broker partners on the Rocket Mortgage website, which sees nearly 115,000,000 visitors annually, is further proof of that commitment. In addition to being on the website, brokers partnering with Rocket can show their clients they have access to the elite, industry-leading technology that is synonymous with revolutionizing the mortgage experience.

"The directory not only includes the 43,000 individual loan officers who work with us, but every mortgage broker in the country," said Austin Niemiec, Executive Vice President of Rocket Pro TPO. "This new resource is not about us; it's about giving consumers more choice and assuring they know how an independent loan officer in their community can help them. Brokers are now featured on one of the most well-known mortgage websites in the country. Whenever Americans see the Rocket Mortgage brand during an NFL game, on HGTV or while watching eSports, it can lead them to their local mortgage professional."

In addition to Rocket Mortgage's usual advertising that can lead homebuyers to a mortgage professional through the new directory, the company announced they will soon be broadcasting a very special advertisement exclusively dedicated to brokers during America's largest broadcast event. More details will be made available in the coming weeks.

Rock Financial, the company that would become Rocket Mortgage, started in 1985 as a mortgage brokerage serving southeast Michigan. Building on this heritage, in 2010, the lender launched a division that works directly with local independent brokers, credit unions and community banks. Its past as a broker remains in the company's DNA, with Rocket Pro TPO using its history and resources to help mortgage professionals better assist their clients. Technology is a core focus of this mission. In fact, the company partnered with Google to add its leading artificial intelligence and machine learning into "PathFinder by Rocket," a tool that answers brokers' loan guideline questions so they can easily find the best mortgage program for their clients and have certainty the loan will close.

Rocket Pro TPO has become a major force in the broker community, more than doubling the size of its partner network in the last two years. It is continuing to add new partners at an unprecedented rate through a streamlined on-boarding process that allows loan officers to begin originating mortgages with the lender in as few as 24 hours after application. If you are a broker who is interested in partnering with Rocket Pro TPO, enter your information here and the company will contact you.

About Quicken Loans/Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Quicken Loans, the nation's largest home mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (RKT) - Get Report, enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. The company closed $145 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2019. In late 2015, Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully digital mortgage experience. Currently, 98% of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize Rocket Mortgage Technology.

Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and Rocket Companies employ more than 22,000 full-time team members nationwide. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix and operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for 11 consecutive years, 2010 - 2020, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers seven consecutive years, 2014 - 2020.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2020 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 17 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

About Rocket Pro TPO

Rocket Pro TPO, is a division of Rocket Mortgage, and a part of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - Get Report. It works exclusively with mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions. Rocket Pro TPO's partners provide the face-to-face service their clients desire, while tapping into the expertise, technology and award-winning process from Rocket Mortgage. The partner loan officer creates, and maintains, the relationship with the client. Rocket Mortgage approves, underwrites, processes and closes the loan in its name.

