Rocket Lab Announces Redemption Of All Outstanding Warrants

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (the "Company" or "Rocket Lab") today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants (the "Public Warrants") to purchase shares of the Company's common stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of September 24, 2020, by and among Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (f/k/a Vector Acquisition Corporation) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company ("Continental"), as original warrant agent, as amended by and assigned to and assumed by the Company, pursuant to that certain Amendment to Warrant Agreement, dated August 25, 2021, by and among Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (f/k/a Vector Acquisition Corporation), Continental, and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC ("AST"), as successor warrant agent (as so amended, the "Warrant Agreement"), as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO") and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 21, 2022 (the "Redemption Date") for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. In addition, the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO (the "Private Placement Warrants" and, together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at a Redemption Price of $0.10 per Public Warrant if (i) the last reported sales price (the "Reference Value") of the Common Stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share for any twenty (20) trading days within the thirty (30) trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which notice of redemption is given and (ii) if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, the Private Placement Warrants are also concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants.

The Warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock underlying such Warrants. As the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, payment upon exercise of the Warrants may be made either (i) in cash, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share of Common Stock or (ii) on a "cashless basis" in which the exercising holder will receive a number of shares of Common Stock to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement and based on the Redemption Date and the volume weighted average price (the "Fair Market Value") of the Common Stock during the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to holders of Warrants. The Company will inform holders of the Fair Market Value no later than one business day after such 10-trading day period ends. In no event will the number of shares of Common Stock issued in connection with an exercise on a cashless basis exceed 0.361 shares of Common Stock per Warrant. If any holder of Warrants would, after taking into account all of such holder's Warrants exercised at one time, be entitled to receive a fractional interest in a share of Common Stock, the number of shares the holder will be entitled to receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

Any Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant.

None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Warrants.

A combined prospectus dated as of October 7, 2021, as supplemented from time to time, covering the Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants is included as part of a registration statement (Registration No. 333-257440) initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 25, 2021 and originally declared effective by the SEC on July 21, 2021 and amended by a post-effective amendment pursuant to Rule 429 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that became automatically effective with the Company's registration statement (Registration No. 333-259797) declared effective by the SEC on October 7, 2021. The SEC maintains an Internet website that contains a copy of this prospectus. The address of that site is www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can obtain a copy of the prospectus from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.rocketlabusa.com.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, Warrants, any shares of Rocket Lab Common Stock, or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the Warrants or any such shares or other securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 109 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab's Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand, one of which is currently operational, and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational in early 2022. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Rocket Lab's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond Rocket Lab's control), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including risks related to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including risks related to government restrictions and lock-downs in New Zealand and other countries in which we operate that could delay or suspend our operations; delays and disruptions in expansion efforts; our dependence on a limited number of customers; the harsh and unpredictable environment of space in which our products operate which could adversely affect our launch vehicle and spacecraft; increased congestion from the proliferation of low Earth orbit constellations which could materially increase the risk of potential collision with space debris or another spacecraft and limit or impair our launch flexibility and/or access to our own orbital slots; increased competition in our industry due in part to rapid technological development and decreasing costs; technological change in our industry which we may not be able to keep up with or which may render our services uncompetitive; average selling price trends; failure of our launch vehicles, satellites and components to operate as intended either due to our error in design in production or through no fault of our own; launch schedule disruptions; supply chain disruptions, product delays or failures; design and engineering flaws; launch failures; natural disasters and epidemics or pandemics; changes in governmental regulations including with respect to trade and export restrictions, or in the status of our regulatory approvals or applications; or other events that force us to cancel or reschedule launches, including customer contractual rescheduling and termination rights; risks that acquisitions may not be completed on the anticipated timeframe or at all or do not achieve the anticipated benefits and results; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Rocket Lab's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus dated October 7, 2021 related to our Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-259757), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) on October 7, 2021 and elsewhere (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein). There can be no assurance that the future developments affecting Rocket Lab will be those that we have anticipated. Except as required by law, Rocket Lab is not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005551/en/