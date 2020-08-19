Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Date

DETROIT, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses - including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto - today announced the Company will issue its second quarter 2020 earnings on September 2, 2020. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30pm ET. A press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.

A live webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by registering online at www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2496925. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations site following the conclusion of the event.

About Rocket CompaniesRocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 20,000 team members across the United States. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" for 17 consecutive years.

