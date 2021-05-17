ROCKET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Rocket Companies, Inc. On Behalf Of Rocket Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - Get Report on behalf of Rocket stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Rocket has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Rocket suffered a major drop in its share price after hours on May 5, 2021.

Rocket Cos. tumbled 11% on May 5, 2021, after hours, after it reported closed loan origination volume fell quarter-over-quarter and it forecast a further decline in the second quarter.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

