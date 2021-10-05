Rockbridge Growth Equity Named In Inc.'s 2021 List Of Founder-Friendly Investors

DETROIT, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced its third annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. Detroit-based Rockbridge Growth Equity was named to the list, and the firm was highlighted in a feature article.

This is a shift from previous lists—which were called the Private Equity 50—since, for the first time, this year's list will include venture capital firms, and more than 100 firms will earn the Founder-Friendly seal of approval. The final list recognizes 146 firms that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial support they need to help accelerate growth. All 146 have a successful track record of remaining actively involved in the businesses after their investment.

"Supporting an entrepreneur's vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It's about building a relationship and supporting the founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

Since its founding in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity has invested approximately $800 million in 15 portfolio companies including GSTV, Robb Report, ProSites, Quartile and Connect America. The mid-market private equity firm has long benefited from its strategic relationship with the Rock Family of Companies, which include companies such as Rocket Mortgage, Stock X, Amrock, the Cleveland Cavaliers and more than 100 other companies. Rockbridge Growth Equity's relationship with the Rock Family of Companies allows the firm to leverage technology and other capabilities to provide value to both portfolio companies and investors.

"At Rockbridge, we take great pride in supporting our founders," said Kevin Prokop, co-founder and managing partner at Rockbridge Growth Equity. "It's a great honor to be recognized by Inc. in this manner, and it's a great honor to partner with so many exceptional founders and entrepreneurs."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: http://www.inc.com/private-equity

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firmslist quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

The October 2021 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 5, 2021.

About Inc.The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Rockbridge Growth Equity ManagementRockbridge Growth Equity is a Detroit-based private equity firm targeting control and minority equity investments in lower middle market services businesses headquartered in North America, including Digital Media & E-Commerce, Technology- Enabled Products & Services, Financial Services and Consumer Services. Rockbridge Growth Equity was initially founded in 2007 to serve as a private equity firm affiliated with the Rock Family of Companies, which includes Rock Holdings, Inc. (the holding company for Quicken Loans, Inc.) and over 100 other companies owned by or affiliated with Dan Gilbert.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockbridge-growth-equity-named-in-incs-2021-list-of-founder-friendly-investors-301393074.html

SOURCE Rockbridge Growth Equity