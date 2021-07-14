Rock Steady Boxing And Urban Poling Team Up To Fight Parkinson's Disease

INDIANAPOLIS and VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2021­ /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Steady Boxing Inc. (RSB) and Urban Poling Inc. are pleased to announce that they are partnering and combining their strengths to improve the lives of people living with Parkinson's disease.

This new collaboration will allow the two companies to share, with therapists and medical fitness instructors, their combined expertise, skills and evidence-based physical activity programs.

A new online training program has been designed exclusively for RSB coaches to qualify them as accredited Urban Poling instructors and to provide a unique addition to their current RSB programming.

The two organizations boast over 30 years of experience helping people living with Parkinson's maintain their physical fitness, and they are perfectly aligned in their purpose and mission. Both of the company's programs help to slow the progress of the disease by focusing on vigorous exercise, gross motor movement, balance, core strength, and rhythm.

"Our goal is to help people living with Parkinson's be strong, energized and balanced on their feet," says Mandy Shintani, occupational therapist and co-director of Vancouver, B.C.-based Urban Poling Inc. "Some people confuse our poles with simple hiking poles, but our FDA-registered and therapist-designed ACTIVATOR® poles and technique improve outcomes for posture, upper body and core strength, gait, and walking confidence. The poles have changed the lives of people with Parkinson's all around the world."

"We are excited to partner with Urban Poling to provide instruction and added support for our boxers," says Keri Eisenberg, president of RSB. "The ACTIVATOR® poles have enhanced our classes, providing improved motor skills and improved gait quality for our boxers inside and outside of the classroom."

ABOUT URBAN POLING INC.Urban Poling Inc. ( www.urbanpoling.com) distributes and designs seven styles of high-performance Nordic walking poles and has trained thousands of therapists and fitness instructors around the world in its Nordic walking and ACTIVATOR® walking techniques.

ABOUT ROCK STEADY BOXINGRock Steady Boxing ( www.rocksteadyboxing.org) is an Indianapolis-based non-profit gym that provides a uniquely effective form of physical exercise to people who are living with Parkinson's. It has trained thousands of health and fitness professionals via its in-depth coach's course, which provides knowledge of Parkinson's disease and boxing basics.

