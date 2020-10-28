Rochester Sign Company Honors The Military In Exhibit For Syracuse University

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Signsystems (IDS) is proud to share our involvement in coordinating the fabrication and installation of a comprehensive sign, graphics, donor recognition and exhibit program for the National Veteran's Research Center at Syracuse University.

Working with experiential designers Entro, IDS manufactured wayfinding signage, a complete building-wide donor recognition system and a sophisticated user exhibit displaying the history of Syracuse alumni in military service across the years.

IDS focused its fabrication efforts on closely matching the designer's intent, particularly with matching the unique story of this environment. IDS extensively prototyped key design elements and took detailed site surveys to ensure all site conditions were accounted for.

The complete wayfinding installation, donor recognition system and exhibit can be found within the National Veteran's Research Center at Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY.

"More than any recent project, the NVRC project represents the very best of what the team at IDS can produce. The attention to detail and manufacturing quality is some of our best work. Our design team tirelessly translated complex innovative design requests into this ambitious finished project. We are grateful to our client, Syracuse University, for allowing us to display our team's talents," says IDS President, Paul Dudley.

About ID Signsystems: ID Signsystems has been designing and building innovative sign solutions nationally and internationally since 2005. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, IDS offers client-focused solutions in architectural signage, design and lighting. United by a multi-layered understanding of materials and industry best practice, the IDS team are powerful partners for businesses and organizations developing both their brand and environment.

