Rochester Institute Of Technology (RIT) Implements Agilysys Point Of Sale & Cloud-Native Contactless Food Service Management Solutions

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Rochester Institute of Technology has implemented the Agilysys InfoGenesis ecosystem of modern cloud-native SaaS POS solutions for its campus dining and sports facilities to streamline operations while promoting social distancing through contactless self-service options for students, faculty and guests.

RIT is a privately endowed, co-educational non-profit university comprised of nine colleges occupying 1,300 acres in suburban Rochester, NY. Current enrollment on the campus is approximately 18,600 students from all 50 states and more than 100 nations, and there are approximately 3,800 full time and part time employees, including 1,500 faculty members. Food and beverage outlets across the campus include nearly 20 RIT Dining Services Units made up of coffee shops, eateries, food stores, and campus catering.

When electing to replace their existing food service systems, RIT evaluated a number of technology vendors to determine their ability to deliver proven solutions coupled with continuous innovation and a commitment to the higher education market. Agilysys stood out with a comprehensive SaaS product set that included the InfoGenesis SaaS POS system complemented by a set of innovative, modern cloud-native self-service ordering and payment options, bolstered by Agilysys' commitment to robust and ongoing product R&D.

"RIT is excited about our relationship with Agilysys," said John LaFrance, Assistant Director, Retail Systems at Rochester Institute of Technology. "Their ability to provide the flexible, industry-leading POS solutions we need to meet our requirements across all of our dining services while protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty and guests is a winning combination."

"Rochester Institute of Technology and Agilysys are building a strong partnership, and we are thrilled to add them to our list of higher education customers," said Don DeMarinis, SVP Sales & Marketing, Americas at Agilysys. "InfoGenesis POS solutions are uniquely positioned to address the range of deployment options that Rochester Institute of Technology demands."

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow RIT to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

IG OnDemand is a cloud-native SaaS contactless self-service F&B ordering solution that offers an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience. IG OnDemand allows guests to place and pay for orders using their own device; a mobile phone, tablet or laptop, enabling the guest to take control of their experience. The result is dramatically increased revenue opportunities and more chances to enhance guest service.

IG Buy is a cloud-native SaaS kiosk-based self-service order and payment system that offers an intuitive customer-facing order and pay experience. Guests can select, scan, or weigh menu items, process payments (via credit card, gift card or payroll deduction) and print receipts using a simple interface. The solution allows for simple deployment and management while improving order accuracy and enhancing guest satisfaction.

IG KDS is a complete kitchen display system that streamlines kitchen order management, helps ensure order accuracy and speeds customer order delivery.

Agilysys Pay Connect is a secure payment processing solution that provides access to validated P2PE, EMV payment gateways.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

About Rochester Institute of Technology

Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a diverse and collaborative community of engaged, socially conscious, and intellectually curious minds. Through creativity and innovation, and an intentional blending of technology, the arts and design, we provide exceptional individuals with a wide range of academic opportunities, including a leading research program and an internationally recognized education for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. Beyond our main campus in Rochester, New York, RIT has international campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai, and Kosovo. And with more than 19,000 students and more than 135,000 graduates from all 50 states and over 100 nations, RIT is driving progress in industries and communities around the world.

Find out more at rit.edu.

