Rocco Marando, MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

Rocco Marando, MD, has been practicing and teaching Anesthesiology for over three decades. He is a highly educated doctor in his field of expertise who is currently working at Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus as an Anesthesiologist, and at Yale New Haven Hospital as an Assistant Clinical Professor.

To receive his training and education, Dr. Marando first received his Medical degree in 1980 from George Washington University School of Medicine. He then completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Nassau County Medical Center in 1983. Continuing his education further, Dr. Marando then completed a residency in Anesthesiology at Yale New Haven Hospital. He then attended Yale University School of Medicine, completing a Basic Science Pain Research Fellowship. Dr. Marando is currently licensed to practice medicine in Connecticut, and is board-certified in Anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology (ABA). The ABA has been the certifying body for Anesthesiologists since 1938, working with physicians to uphold the standards of exceptional patient care and lifelong learning.

Anesthesiologists are focused on the total perioperative care of patients, before, during, and after surgical care. Dr. Marando uses a mix of anesthetic, intensive care medicine, and critical emergency medicine, to monitor patients during surgery. He oversees their vital signs, and administers anesthetic medication as needed throughout the procedure. In addition, Dr. Marando keeps track of blood pressure, temperature, respiration, and more, throughout the patient's operation. He examines patients before and after the operations. He tells them what to expect before, and monitors pain levels and symptoms afterward.

In his current job role, Dr. Marando is a Staff Member at Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus, located in New Haven, CT. With over 30 years of experience in the field, Dr. Marando provides exceptional medical care to patients. Yale New Haven Hospital is a nonprofit hospital with over 1500 beds, receiving medical referrals from around the United States and globally. The flagship hospital is currently one of the biggest employers in the New Haven area, employing over 12,000 highly skilled medical professionals.

Working in a teaching capacity since 2014, Dr. Marando is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology at Yale University School of Medicine. As a Fellowship-trained Anesthesiologist, he trains the next generation of doctors in pain medicine, general anesthesia, regional anesthesia, sedation, and much more. He believes that learning is a lifelong journey.

When he isn't working, Dr. Marando enjoys spending quality time with his family, including his three children. He is an active member of his community, and likes to stay involved through local charities and volunteer events.

Dr. Marando would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his esteemed mentors, Dr. Paul Barash, Dr. Philip Noto, and Dr. Thomas Graf.

