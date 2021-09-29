ROCCAT's New Headset Stand Is Crafted From High-quality Steel And Features A Low Center Of Gravity To Make It A Haven For Your Headset When It Is Time For A Break. (Photo: Business Wire)

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach's (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning, Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced the retail availability of its new Sense series mousepads. Four all-new mousepads join ROCCAT's popular Sense AIMO RGB mousepad to fill out the range. The new Sense mousepads come in a variety of optimal mousepad sizes designed to enhance your gaming experience: Mini (250x210mm) for small gaming spaces, Square (450x450mm) for more vertical space, and the XXL (900x420mm) designed to house both mouse and keyboard. ROCCAT's new Sense series mousepads offer an assortment of designs and materials to deliver greater balance, durability, speed, and precision control than ever before. The new additions to the Sense range include the micro-weave cloth Sense Core, the resin-treated and smooth Sense Icon , the durable vulcanized and heat-treated Sense CTRL, and the exceptionally fast and precise Sense Pro . The all-new ROCCAT Sense mousepads are available today from www.roccat.com and participating retailers, with a MSRP range from $6.99 to $49.99.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005232/en/

Every Detail Matters. ROCCAT's new Sense Pro Mousepad feature military-grade fabric for exceptional speed, performance and durability. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We have many new ROCCAT PC gaming peripherals out now, so it's the right time to refresh our mousepad lineup to better align with our latest mice and keyboards," said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC peripherals at Turtle Beach. "Like other peripherals, mousepads are key components in a PC gamer's setup, and we have mousepads for every style of gamer. The new Sense mousepads offer new designs, materials, and sizes, and all of them have unique benefits and offer the perfect surface for PC gaming."

Alongside the Sense mousepad series ROCCAT has also launched a new gaming Headset Stand available exclusively from www.roccat.com at a MSRP of $29.99. The dream teammate for any ROCCAT headset - ROCCAT's new headset stand is crafted from high-quality steel and features a low center of gravity to make it a haven for your headset when it is time for a break.

Additional details on ROCCAT's new Sense series mousepads below.

Sense Core:

The Sense Core mousepads come in three sizes - Mini, Square, and XXL. Its micro-weave cloth surface is the perfect balance of speed and control, with exceptional comfort for long gaming sessions. The mousepads come with a rubber non-slip backing so players can game without any distraction as the pad will stay firmly in place. The Sense Core's premium materials make them extremely durable.

The Sense Core Mini is available for a $6.99 MSRP. The Sense Core Square is available for a $14.99 MSRP. The Sense Core XXL is available for a $19.99 MSRP.

Sense Icon:

The Sense Icon mousepads offer two mousepad sizes - Square and XXL. Covered with its slick resin-treated surface and a unique ROCCAT logo design, these mousepads provide a spill resistance surface and exceptional durability as well as a smooth glide. The back of the Sense Icon mousepads feature a thick rubber base ensuring it won't move an inch during heated gaming sessions.

The Sense Icon Square is available for a $19.99 MSRP, and the Sense Icon XXL is available for a $29.99 MSRP.

Sense CTRL:

The Sense CTRL mousepads also come in Square and XXL sizes, and the Sense CTRL is the direct successor to ROCCAT's popular Taito Control Series mousepads. Its impermeable vulcanized and tough, heat-treated cloth surface offers incredible control. Precise and responsive, it's aimed at gamers with an eye for accuracy. The Sense CTRL promises to be solid and immovable thanks to a thick rubber base, while its reinforced stitching ensures durability.

The Sense CTRL Square is available for a $29.99 MSRP, while the Sense CTRL XXL is available for a $39.99 MSRP.

Sense Pro:

ROCCAT's Sense Pro mousepads are available in Square and XXL sizes. The Sense Pro's military-grade fabric is constructed from a tightly woven polyester surface allowing for a firm yet exceptionally fast surface, as well as ultra-responsiveness for sharp and agile mouse movements. The edges of the Sense Pro mousepads are protected with low profile stitching to prevent fraying, and the premium rubber base ensures slip-free contact with your desk.

The Sense Pro Square is now available $29.99 MSRP, while the full-size Sense Pro XXL is available for a $49.99 MSRP.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "goal," "project," "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005232/en/