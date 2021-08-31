ROC Title Welcomes New Arizona Vice President As The Fast-Growing Company Continues To Expand

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title Agency, one of the fastest growing full-service title and escrow companies in western America, has hired a new Vice President to help the company expand through-out Arizona in the next year.

Greg Lane joins ROC Title Agency with more than three decades of industry experience and a diverse background with leadership positions in escrow operations, underwriting, builder services, and sales and marketing. He has a proven track record of achieving and building highly successful operations.

" We are thrilled to have Greg join our team of ROCSTARS," said Tara Johnson, ROC Title Agency President. " Greg's passion for mentoring and guiding team members to exceed operational and personal goals, is going to take ROC Title Agency to the next level in Arizona."

ROC Title was recently named to Inc. 5000's 2021 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the country for the second time in a row. The company is already celebrating a record-setting year reporting year-over-year revenue growth of 96% in the first half of 2021.

"I look forward to joining such an amazing team and pursuing our dreams, excellence and much success together," said Lane, who will also be the Arizona State Manager for ROC Title Agency. " I am extremely excited with this opportunity that I have been entrusted with and my commitment to our team of ROCSTARS is unwavering!"

ROC Title is also committed to its communities and is a proud sponsor of the Women's Council of REALTORS ®. The ROC Title team also gives back through local volunteerism and fundraisers and is a VAREP (Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals) sponsor.

ROC Title sets itself apart with a commitment to closing escrows on time, providing excellent customer service, and stands by its " Ready. Open. Close.," promise to create extraordinary, no-hassle experiences on every real estate transaction. The awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices have helped ROC Title achieve number one market share in three of the largest real estate offices in Las Vegas.

ABOUT ROC TITLEROC Title was founded in 2015 and now operates six full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona. Besides the awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices, their talented and caring ROCSTARS are committed to closing escrows on time while providing competitive costs with the clear understanding that everyone loves value.

To learn more, visit ROCTitle.com.

