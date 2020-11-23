Roc Nation United Named As Global Licensing Agency For Fashion Designer Naeem Khan

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Entertainment Group (UEG), a global entertainment, sports and lifestyle marketing agency, and Roc Nation, a leading global entertainment company, have launched Roc Nation United, which has been named as the global licensing agency for fashion designer Naeem Khan.

Roc Nation United will serve as the brand's exclusive global merchandise licensing agency. Through this alliance, Roc Nation United will help the Naeem Khan brand expand into new product categories, including accessories, fragrance, and beauty.

"We are thrilled to be working with the team at Roc Nation United to expand the Naeem Khan brand across multiple platforms around the world and this partnership reflects our desire to collaborate with companies that share our vision of elegance and inclusivity," said Khan.

Roc Nation United was established to identify, develop, market and implement global licensing and brand opportunities for Roc Nation, and its roster of talent; Paper Planes; UEG's extensive catalog of global clients; as well as external individuals and brands. Headquartered in New York City, Roc Nation United will serve as the sole licensing entity for all incoming and outbound opportunities for Roc Nation and United Entertainment Group.

"In an effort to continue to service and create the best platform for our clients, there isn't a better partner than Roc Nation, which has been creating and driving cultural change since inception," said Jarrod Moses, CEO of UEG. "In today's cluttered marketing world, brands need to find their lane to connect to consumers in meaningful and impactful ways. Culture is the fuel that drives these opportunities. We're excited to work with the incredibly talented Naeem Khan in expanding his brand across multiple touchpoints."

"I am excited to work with Jarrod and his team at UEG to create singular opportunities for our clients that will grow their brands into new verticals," said Brett Yormark, co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified. "As an iconic fashion designer who has worked with many of the world's most influential people, Naeem Khan is a terrific first external partner for our venture. I am equally as excited about the opportunities this alliance will create for brand Roc Nation, and to see it activated in never-before-seen categories."

Thomas Caravella has been appointed as Managing Director for Roc Nation United, and will oversee Khan's business. Caravella brings over 25 years of experience in the licensing industry to the role, and will report directly into Jarrod Moses, UEG's Founder, President & CEO, and Brett Yormark, President of Business Operations & Strategy for Roc Nation.

Khan's family business, among India's most prominent textile manufacturers, exposed him to the world of fashion from a young age, cultivating his knowledge of textiles under the watchful eyes of his grandfather and father, both well known for designing intricate clothing worn by the royal families and the elite of India. With decades of experience in designing, Naeem founded his eponymous label in 2003. Today, the Naeem Khan and Naeem Khan Bridal Collections are sold in prestigious department and fashion boutiques in 22 countries worldwide as well as on naeemkhan.com.

About Naeem Khan

Naeem Khan is the principal designer and owner of his eponymous label and is globally recognized as an architect and premier innovater in the modern luxury fashion industry. In 2003, Khan launched his label in the heart of New York's fashion district and immediately began selling his finely crafted designs at Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and high-end stores across the world. His penchant for intricate embroidery, refined drapery, rich colors, and lush couture have helped create a niche in the fashion world. Delivering unparalleled luxury in the Ready-to-Wear and Bridal industries Khan's clothing has adorned luminaries such as Michelle Obama, Queen Noor, Beyoncé, and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

About United Entertainment Group

United Entertainment Group is a global entertainment, sports and lifestyle marketing agency and part of the DJE Holdings Network. UEG creates breakthrough marketing with the people, properties and platforms that shape culture, and is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, London, Hamburg and Tokyo. UEG was founded in 2007 and works with FORTUNE 500 companies, celebrities, athletes and leading media properties. For more information visit www.uegworldwide.com.

About Roc Nation

Roc Nation, founded in 2008 by JAY-Z, has grown into the world's preeminent entertainment company. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment, with recording artists, producers, songwriters and more. Roc Nation's client list includes some of the world's most recognizable names: from Rihanna and J. Cole to Buju Banton and Snoh Aalegra. Roc Nation is a full-service organization, supporting a diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development and beyond. Roc Nation Sports was founded in 2013, bringing the organization's full-service approach to athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and global soccer including Todd Gurley, Kyrie Irving, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Robinson Cano, Kevin De Bruyne and more.

