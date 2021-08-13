ROC Funding Group Surpasses Over 3,000 Successful Commercial Fundings

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Funding Group has successfully surpassed 3,000 commercial fundings last week, closing out the month of July with a record number of commercial financing deals funded.

CEO of ROC Funding Group, Daren Dorval stated, "We are proud to announce that we have surpassed over 3,000 successful commercial fundings and we have maintained a rapid pace of growth over the past year. Our entire team here at ROC Funding is dedicated to getting the job done for our clients and ensuring that we provide a professional and rewarding experience. We strive to put our current and prospective clients first by ensuring that we are always ahead of the curve with programs and options that give our customers all the information they need to make an educated and informed decision for their company. We will continue to lead the way in innovation and customer experience."

ROC Funding Group has been able to offer financing programs that are suitable for businesses of all sizes. With a special focus on those who were impacted adversely by the global pandemic, ROC has helped thousands of small businesses secure the commercial financing they need to keep their doors open and staff employed. "We love seeing the joy on our clients' faces when they receive the financing they need and have the ability to grow their business, expand their footprint, buy their inventory, hire new employees and make payroll. It's a rewarding process." said Dorval.

ROC Funding Group is a NYC based commercial financing company aimed at serving businesses of all sizes in the United States.

For media inquiries contact 316488@email4pr.com Contact: Steven Gates 7187173958

