ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Upsized $180 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $180 million. The Company's units commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq"), on December 2, 2021, under the ticker symbol "ROCAU." Each unit consists of one share of the Company's common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "ROC" and "ROCAR," respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition in any business industry or sector, it intends to concentrate its efforts on the non-operated, upstream oil and gas sector in the U.S. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer Daniel Jeffrey Kimes and Chief Financial Officer Rosemarie Cicalese.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as sole book-running manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the offering and a simultaneous private placement of units, $181.8 million (or $10.10 per unit sold in the offering) was placed in the Company's trust account. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of December 6, 2021 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

