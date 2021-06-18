Roboyo And AKOA Join Forces To Create World's Largest Intelligent Automation Professional Services Company

NUREMBERG, Germany and STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World leader in Automation, Roboyo, has acquired AKOA to form the world's largest Intelligent Automation professional services company.

The combined company will strengthen its global presence with over 230 employees at locations in 16 cities, across 9 countries and 3 continents.

Roboyo's European CEO, Nic Hess states, "As automation adoption accelerates within the enterprise environment, clients want a partner with enterprise scale expertise and a global footprint. We now cement our position as that partner. This is an exciting prospect for everyone at Roboyo because it enables us to help more clients to elevate their employee and customer experience in a way that drives next level performance, productivity and growth."

Roboyo was founded in Germany in 2016 by former Deloitte and Capgemini consultants. Today, it is regarded by Gartner as the world's leading Intelligent Automation company. Working with many of the Fortune 500 and 19 of the DAX 30 companies, Roboyo enables organizations to harness a full spectrum of accelerated technologies, from Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

David Påhlman, CEO of AKOA adds, "We are delighted to join forces with Roboyo. Both businesses share an unwavering commitment to quality, service and delivering valuable business impact. This is about serving our clients. As part of Roboyo, we are able to take what's possible for our clients, our business and our people to the next level."

Alongside its strategic consulting and implementation services, Roboyo's proprietary Converge platform offers an intuitive management tool that identifies, prioritizes, implements and runs automation programs. This suite of innovative solutions enables Roboyo clients to create hybrid Human+digital workforces that elevate enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

Luke Jones, Partner of private equity backer, MML Capital explains, "With this acquisition, Roboyo's ability to satisfy the growing global demand for intelligent automation is now unmatched. This is an exciting opportunity for us and Roboyo but above all for clients wanting to elevate performance and efficiency through hyperautomation."

About Roboyo

Roboyo is the world's largest Intelligent Automation professional services company, with locations in 16 cities, across 9 countries and 3 continents. It holds all UiPath's highest partner accreditations and has 4 of the world's UiPath Most Valued Professionals as employees.

It is regarded by Gartner as the world's leading Intelligent Automation specialist and includes many of the Fortune 500 and 19 of the DAX 30 companies amongst its clients.

Roboyo helps clients to operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces that elevate enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

Alongside its strategic consulting and implementation services, Roboyo's proprietary Converge platform offers an intuitive management tool that identifies, prioritizes, implements and runs automation programs.

This holistic approach to process automation helps businesses re-engineer enterprise operations, performing processes at many times the speed, a fraction of the cost and with zero errors, significantly improving both employee and customer experience.

This has earned Roboyo a reputation for successfully empowering companies to adapt to a rapidly changing operating environment and deliver next level business performance.

