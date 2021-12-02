Robotic Assistance Devices Signs EPIC Security Works As New Dealer And Receives 4 Unit ROSA Order

Henderson Nevada, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has signed EPIC Security Works as an authorized dealer, and has received a 4 unit ROSA order. EPIC Security Works is a specialized regional security services provider located in the San Francisco, California area.

"RAD continues to welcome strong and focused regional security dealers like EPIC Security Works," said Mark Folmer, RAD President and COO. "EPIC is RAD's third dealer announcement this week. It certainly appears that the security services sector is beginning to embrace their inevitable transition to autonomous remote services. And the fact that EPIC has placed an order for 4 ROSA units is fantastic."

"We are excited to now be representing RAD and introducing their innovative solutions to our clients," said John Windsor, Founder and CEO of EPIC Security Works. "The 4 ROSA units that we've ordered will be deployed at a large public park area in downtown San Francisco. It's becoming increasingly challenging to patrol this type of area on foot, and the ROSA units will allow our guarding staff to be more resourceful while monitoring the vicinity."

The companies confirmed that deployment of these units is expected in mid-January 2022.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA's AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD's software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA's dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user's experience of all security robots whether SCOT ™, ROSA ™, Wally ™, Wally HSO ™, AVA ™, or ROAMEO ™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About EPIC Security WorksEPIC Security Works is the Bay Area's only concierge style Security Provider. EPIC's well dressed, well groomed, client service professionals are the perfect complement to your business. EPIC Security Works offers a professional alternative to the one size fits all approach of security providers. EPIC Security Works additionally offers security consulting, threat assessment and solutions for commercial and privately owned businesses. To learn more, visit www.epicsecurityworks.com

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.roboticassistancedevices.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

