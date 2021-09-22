Robotic Assistance Devices Expects Expansion Orders From Large Global Retailer

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. ( OTCPK:AITX) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has been notified by the company's largest authorized dealer that an existing retail end-user is expanding their current RAD footprint that includes 17 RAD units. This order is for 2 units and are the first follow up orders by the global retailer as originally announced in a press release on May 10, 2021.

"It's been less than a month since the bulk of these units were deployed as part of the pilot program, and we're already getting the first follow on order," commented Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. "This is yet another validation of the value and performance that RAD solutions bring end-users. I have high hopes for this particular client and related retailers, and although I can't predict how far or fast we'll go, this is a fantastic step in the right direction," Reinharz concluded.

"This expansion order is the result of all RAD departments and team members' relentless pursuit of their common objective, absolutely happy clients and absolute dominance by RAD in this market space," said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. "To make this happen we have put in place great support of the end-user, the dealer, and of course we have designed and built world-class solutions."

ROSA180 is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA180's AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD's software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA180's dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user's experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA180™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX):AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

