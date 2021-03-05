Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement With St. Moritz Security Services

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has entered into an agreement with St. Moritz Security Services, Inc., one of the ten largest security firms in North America. Through this agreement, St. Moritz broadens its offering to include all of RAD's autonomous remote security solutions.

"We are thrilled to now be able to offer RAD's remarkable security solutions to our clients," said Matthew Schwartz, CEO at St. Moritz. "End-users are looking for cost-effective and innovative alternatives to traditional manned-guarding, and the solutions that RAD offers fit perfectly into our business model," Schwartz concluded.

St. Moritz achieved over $100 million in annual revenue in 2019, which ranks them as one of the largest American-owned security companies in the U.S. and in the top 2% of all security companies worldwide. St. Moritz has thirty offices nationwide, and covers the entire U.S. and Canada. Their sales pipeline with RAD is already active with up to fifty units, a mix of RAD ROSA and AVA units, expected to close soon. These devices will be deployed at the distribution centers for a nationwide furniture retailer. Additional details will be disclosed in a future announcement.

"It's a great honor to welcome St. Moritz to the RAD dealer channel," said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. "Their impressive client base and their commitment to delivering excellent service aligns very well with our objectives. We anticipate great opportunities in supporting St. Moritz as we roll out RAD solutions to their end-users."

Specifics of the agreement were not disclosed, but the company confirmed that the agreement covers all RAD security devices, mobile and stationary, including the popular ROSA and AVA units. These two solutions are experiencing an acceleration in market acceptance due to their low-cost and high-performance in expanding a facility's security operations.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user's experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

