ROBOROCK LAUNCHES S4 MAX ROBOTIC VACUUM

The S4 Max Robotic Vacuum is an upgraded version of the brand's popular S4 robotic vacuum.

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , developer of ultra-intelligent vacuum cleaners, today announces the launch of its new robotic vacuum, the S4 Max. The S4 Max brings Roborock's acclaimed robotic intelligence to a robot dedicated exclusively to vacuuming.

"We're excited to introduce the S4 Max: A new robotic vacuum option that offers a superior clean and is extremely user-friendly," said Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock. "Our product designers and engineering team worked tirelessly to provide our customers with a comprehensive cleaning solution that offers the best technology and conveniences in a highly efficient model."

Advanced Navigation For Custom Cleans

The new S4 Max incorporates high-precision LiDAR technology to create an accurate and constantly updated home map. More, multi-level mapping systems enable to model to recognize up to four different levels of the home.

Automatic Room Recognition in the S4 Max can differentiate between each room in the house, allowing users to define rooms by name and even what level of suction to use in each room.

Where the S4 Max goes, or doesn't go, in the home can be further customized in-app, with up to 10 No-Go Zones and 10 Invisible Walls available on every level mapped.

Advanced Vacuuming Power

The S4 Max was specifically designed to deliver smart and effective cleaning power across hard flooring and carpeting alike. With 2000Pa of suction power, the model is able to effectively lift dirt from hard floors and pull it out of low-pile carpets. It also includes a floating main brush that helps the S4 Max adapt its height to best clean the type of flooring it's on, in real time.

With the Automatic Carpet Boost feature, the S4 Max instantly detects when it is on a carpet and boosts suction power to Max mode for a more thorough clean.

The S4 Max, featuring a powerful 5200mAh onboard battery, can run for up to 150 minutes, reaching up to 2,690 square feet in a single clean.

The S4 Max includes a Washable HEPA-Type E11 filter that captures 95% of particles including pet dander and mold. All debris filter into a large, easily detachable 460ml dustbin, which is larger than previous models and provides more customer convenience with fewer dustbin cleanings required.

The Roborock S4 Max is now available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.

For more information on the S4 Max, visit https://us.roborock.com/pages/roborock-s4-max.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/.

