ROBORACE Will Use Velodyne Lidar's Solid-state Velarray H800 Sensors In Its Electric-powered Autonomous Race Cars For The Season One Championship Series, Which Is Set To Begin In 2022. (Photo Credit: ROBORACE)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced ROBORACE, the world's first autonomous car racing series, has selected Velodyne as the official lidar sensor provider in its next generation vehicles. ROBORACE will use Velodyne's solid-state Velarray H800 sensors in its electric-powered autonomous race cars for the Season One championship series, which is set to begin in 2022.

The Velodyne and ROBORACE engineering teams have been working collaboratively on the race car development project. The Velarray H800 was the clear choice of the ROBORACE engineering and design team due to Velodyne's technical prowess, sensor performance and reliability, and trust across the industry.

"At ROBORACE, we are always searching for the best technology to build into our race cars and Velodyne has one of the best products available on the market," said Chip Pankow, Chief Championship Officer, ROBORACE. "The Velarray will help our cars achieve safe navigation and collision avoidance in competitive autonomous racing."

ROBORACE was created to accelerate development of autonomous driving systems by pushing the technology to its limits in a range of safe, controlled environments. ROBORACE provides the platform, organization and support while racing teams are responsible for their own code and strategy. Season One of the ROBORACE Championship will feature multi-agent racing and Metaverse elements with each competition designed to provide a variety of challenges. There are commercial and university racing teams in the competition.

"ROBORACE is a proving ground for the next generation of mobility by putting self-driving technologies to the test in performance racing," said Sinclair Vass, Chief Commercial Officer, Velodyne Lidar. "With its long-range perception and broad field of view, the Velarray H800 is a great fit for ROBORACE's autonomous race cars. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with ROBORACE in advancing innovation in the sport of racing."

Velodyne's Velarray H800 is a solid-state lidar sensor architected for automotive-grade performance. The sensor is built using Velodyne's breakthrough proprietary micro-lidar array (MLA) architecture. The Velarray H800 allows for outstanding detection of peripheral, near-field and overhead objects while addressing corner cases on sloping and curving roads. It is designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous mobility applications.

About ROBORACE

ROBORACE is the world's first motorsport competition of full-size AI-racing robots in a mixed reality where coding teams from different countries all go for the win. In 2019, the Season Alpha series held six events that drove over 36 million multi-channel video views. ROBORACE also set the Guinness World Record for having the fastest autonomous car in the world. The Robocar reached a speed of 282.42 km/h (175.49 mph). In September 2020, ROBORACE commenced its Season Beta series with six competing teams taking place at various locations, featuring 12 races.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne's revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

