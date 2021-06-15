Robinson Moves Into The Top 10 On "The Fabricator" FAB 40 List

DE PERE, Wis., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- De Pere, WI metal fabricator's strategic growth meets customer demand

Robinson Inc. moved up two spots on The Fabricator magazine's FAB 40 list, landing in the No. 10 position based on self-reported revenue for 2020. It was the eleventh consecutive year in which Robinson has appeared on the list of North America's top metal fabrication firms.

"Some projects were delayed by the pandemic in 2020, but we rebounded quickly and did not experience dramatic fluctuations in our business," comments Sam Thomas, Robinson's general manager. "Our single point of contact is a significant factor in the ease with which our customers are able to work with us."

The Fabricator is North America's leading magazine for the metal forming and fabricating industry. The magazine enables fabricators to do their jobs more efficiently by featuring news, technical articles and case histories. The Fabricator turns 50 years old in 2021 and has published its FAB 40 list since 2010. Robinson has made the list every year.

Robinson invested $4.5 million in capital equipment in 2020, giving the company greater control and flexibility in the manufacturing process. Its ability to complete all aspects of a fabrication in-house means customers can simplify their supply chain with a single purchase order for a multi-faceted project.

"We have increased our cutting and forming capacities on the front end of the process, and our new booth-style powder coat system on the back end allows us to provide high-quality finishing services as well," Thomas says. "The more tasks we can complete with our team, the better the quality control and the quicker we can deliver projects to our customers."

Robinson, Inc., is a single-source metal solutions provider based in De Pere, Wisconsin. Robinson offers manufacturing and design expertise in fabrication and machine; pipe and vessel; custom enclosures; product handling; and portable fuel solutions. The company employs more than 500 people at three locations comprising 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

