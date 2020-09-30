Robinson Calcagine Lawyers And Co-Counsel Secure Final Approval Of $800 Million Settlement For Victims Of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the third anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, lawyers from Robinson Calcagnie, Inc., Eglet Adams, Panish Shea & Boyle LLP, and their co-counsel have secured an $800 million settlement that will end years of legal proceedings while providing significant relief to the families and victims.

Approved today by Judge Linda Bell, chief judge for the Eighth Judicial District Court of Clark County, the settlement with MGM Resorts closes 4,069 claims related to Oct. 1, 2017, and it will provide crucial financial security for the victims and their families, including thousands of survivors who continue to experience physical and mental suffering after attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"After years of hard-fought litigation and negotiation, we are thankful that Judge Bell has finalized this important settlement," said Mark P. Robinson, Jr. of Robinson Cacagnie, Inc. "Our firm and the other leadership firms hope it helps victims and their families find some sense of closure and healing."

In today's hearing, Judge Bell praised the "very thoughtful, careful way" the settlement accounts for different injuries and said it works "to recognize each of the victims."

"I think you all have done a fantastic job, and it's very well considered," Judge Bell said today. Robinson and his partner Daniel S. Robinson represent about a third of the shooting victims, along with the Lee Murphy and Craig Eiland law firms, and other co-counsel below. Mark and Daniel Robinson worked with two other leadership firms, Robert Eglet and Bob Adams of the Eglet Adams law firm and Kevin Boyle of Panish Shea & Boyle LLP, to achieve a settlement with MGM Resorts that provide not only meaningful compensation but a peaceful resolution of the contentious legal dispute.

Two experienced mediators helped craft the agreement: Hon. Jennifer Togliatti (Ret.), formerly of Nevada's Eighth Judicial District Court, and the Hon. Louis Meisinger (Ret.), formerly of the California Superior Court in Los Angeles. They worked with attorneys in what amounted to weeks of in-person mediations in both Las Vegas and Southern California.

Representatives of the victims and MGM announced a global settlement in October 2019, then spent months finalizing how the money will be divided among the victims. The result is a final settlement that both sides agree "bears every indication of good faith."

"It was painstakingly negotiated at arm's length for months with the expert assistance of experienced mediators; it provides a very substantial fund for the settlement of personal injury claims, as befits the magnitude of Plaintiffs' injuries; and it allocates all of MGM's available insurance to the Settlement, in addition to non-insurance money that MGM will commit to the settlement fund based on participation," according to the motion for good faith settlement approved today by Judge Bell.

Nearly all claimants opted into the settlement, $751 million of which will be paid by MGM's insurer and $49 million of which will come directly from MGM. It's the first of its kind in Nevada state history, and it exhausts MGM's insurance limit while incorporating an extensively studied payment model that compensates victims for numerous and various injuries, including past and future medical treatment.

"The Court's order granting good faith settlement today is an important final step in securing this settlement for our clients," said Daniel Robinson of Robinson Calcagnie, Inc. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them and the rest of the #VegasStrong community during this third anniversary of the Route 91 tragedy."

About Robinson Calcagnie, Inc.:

Robinson Calcagnie, Inc. ( www.robinsonfirm.com), based in Newport Beach, California, is recognized as one of the nation's premier personal injury, products liability, and consumer litigation law firms. The firm's lawyers have represented thousands of plaintiffs against insurance companies, product manufacturers, and businesses since 1978, when Mark P. Robinson, Jr. obtained an unprecedented $128 million award in the landmark Ford Pinto gas tank fire case, Grimshaw v. Ford Motor Company. Robinson Calcagnie attorneys have obtained over $10 billion in jury verdicts, settlements, and judgments on behalf of their clients. In 2019, the Daily Journal recognized Robinson Calcagnie partners Mark P. Robinson, Jr. and Daniel S. Robinson as two of the top thirty plaintiff lawyers in California.

Robinson Calcagnie, Inc.'s additional co-counsel on the Route 91 cases include Aitken Aitken & Cohn; The Buzbee Law Firm; B|B Law Group LLP; Barber & Bauermeister; Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt & Penfield, LLP; Chambers & Noronha, A Professional Law Corporation; Di-Marco|Araujo|Montevideo; Fox & Fox; Jurewitz Law Group; Law Offices of Alexander M. Schack; Law Office of Justin King; Law Office of Steven Zwick; Law Offices of Robert Sidell; Law Offices of William D. Shapiro; Mary Alexander & Associates; Morrison Sherwood Wilson & Deola, PLLP; Nettles Morris Law Firm; O'Hanlon, Demerath & Castillo; Robin Raynish PLLC; Solimon Rodgers, P.C.; Steyer Lowenthal Boodrookas Alvarez & Smith LLP; Weller, Green, Toups & Terrell LLP; and Napolin APC.

Contact Robinson Calcagnie, Inc.: Robinson Calcagnie, Inc. and their attorneys can be contacted at (949)720-1288, through their website, www.robinsonfirm.com, or by emailing jrogers@robinsonfirm.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robinson-calcagine-lawyers-and-co-counsel-secure-final-approval-of-800-million-settlement-for-victims-of-las-vegas-mass-shooting-301142405.html

SOURCE Robinson Calcagnie, Inc.