Robin Gordon will join MetLife in the newly created role as Chief Data & Analytics Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

MetLife, Inc. today announced that Robin Gordon will join the company as Chief Data and Analytics Officer, effective March 29, 2021. Gordon will manage MetLife's enterprise data priorities across data strategy, data services and operations, engineering, data innovation and governance. She will report to Bill Pappas, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technology and Operations.

"With her cross-industry experience as a technologist and data leader, Robin is well positioned to help MetLife accelerate our digital transformation and ensure we are contemporary in how we use data and insights to deliver remarkable experiences for our customers," said Pappas.

Gordon joins MetLife in this new role from Blackstone, where she served as the chief information officer for seven companies within its real estate portfolio. There, she led the technology and data organization to deliver business insights resulting in better property management, deal decisioning and portfolio optimization.

Previously, Gordon was the chief data officer for CoreLogic where she developed its first data strategy and delivered high quality data assets and insights that fueled $2 billion in annual revenue. She joined CoreLogic to lead the application development and solutions management function.

At Dun & Bradstreet, Gordon led customer and strategic analytics, data technology, application development and solutions management. She defined a comprehensive product and technology architecture and transformed the data sourcing process. She also executed a successful data integration strategy delivering insights leading to 100 percent improvement in customer engagement and 7 percent revenue growth. Gordon began her career working as a programmer at multiple companies in South Africa.

An advocate for diversity and women in technology throughout her nearly 30-year career, Gordon holds an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business and a bachelor's degree in commerce, economics and information systems from the University of South Africa. She will be based at MetLife's Cary, NC, location.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

