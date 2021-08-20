Roberto Clemente, Jr., Eric Lui And Dr. Ian Smith Added As Featured Presenters At Upcoming Career Strategies Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberto Clemente, Jr., Eric Lui and Dr. Ian Smith have been added to the lineup of featured presenters at the upcoming virtual Career Strategies Conference hosted by Corporate Counsel Men of Color (CCMOC). The online event, scheduled for Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, is open to men in all professions. The goal of the conference is to support career success for men of color in the workforce.

The day's agenda includes seminars on career and life-changing topics such as: leadership, health and wellness, financial literacy, building a personal brand and work-life balance. Participants will also be able to meet in networking sessions held throughout the day.

Seven prominent men of color who are leaders, businessmen, best-selling authors, philanthropists and entrepreneurs will speak during the event:

Jarrett M. Adams, Esq ., Author of "Redeeming Justice: From Defendant to Defender, My Fight for Equity on Both Sides of a Broken System"

., Author of "Redeeming Justice: From Defendant to Defender, for Equity on Both Sides of a Broken System" Roberto Clemente, Jr ., Entrepreneur, Broadcaster, Philanthropist, Professional athlete, President of RCJ Global Impact LLC.

., Entrepreneur, Broadcaster, Philanthropist, Professional athlete, President of RCJ Global Impact LLC. Hill Harper , Actor, New York Times Best-selling author, and Founder and CEO of the Black Wall Street App

, Actor, New York Times Best-selling author, and Founder and CEO of the Black Wall Street App Daymond John , Entrepreneur, Best-selling author, Co-host of Shark Tank, and Founder of FUBU

, Entrepreneur, Best-selling author, Co-host of Shark Tank, and Founder of FUBU Eric Lui , Author, Co-founder and CEO of Citizen University, Director of the Aspen Institute's Citizenship and American Identity Program

, Author, Co-founder and CEO of Citizen University, Director of the Aspen Institute's Citizenship and American Identity Program Dr. Steve Perry , Educator, Best-selling author, and Founder & Head of Schools - Capital Preparatory Magnet School

, Educator, Best-selling author, and Founder & Head of Schools - Capital Preparatory Magnet School Dr. Ian Smith , Television show host, Best-selling author, and medical doctor

Sponsorships for the upcoming conference are still available. The conference agenda and details may be found on the group's website: www.ccmenofcolor.org or by calling: (646) 483-8041.

Laurie N. Robinson Haden - Founder, President and CEO, Corporate Counsel Women of Color

Email: ccmenofcolor@gmail.com; Telephone: (646) 483-8041

