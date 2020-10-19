Robert Stoker Hired As Private Wealth Advisor At UBS In San Francisco

UBS Private Wealth Management (PWM) is proud to announce that Robert Stoker has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor in San Francisco.

UBS Private Wealth Management (PWM) is proud to announce that Robert Stoker has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor in San Francisco.

Robert brings decades of wealth management experience to UBS, most recently spending 23 years at Bernstein Private Wealth Management where he was a Principal. Together with a team of dedicated specialists, Robert provides the expertise to help guide clients on topics such as complex lending, pre-transaction planning, concentrated stock/options (public and private), advanced estate and trust planning, philanthropy and more. Robert joined UBS PWM as it allowed him to create a boutique family office within the largest wealth management firm in the world.

"On behalf of UBS, we're excited to welcome Robert to the firm," said Todd Locicero, West Coast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "His passion and dedication to providing complex solutions for his clients makes him a great addition to the team."

Robert graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor of Arts in History in addition to specializing in Math/Science. Robert lives in Mill Valley with his wife, Steffanie, and their two teenage children. He's a former All-American Water Polo player and has been a passionate supporter of youth sports over the past decade.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005004/en/