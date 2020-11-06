Robert Sparks Attorneys Earns 2021 "Best Law Firms" Ranking

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Sparks Attorneys has been named to the 2021 list of 'Best Law Firms' by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®, an accolade that it has been awarded each year since the firm opened its doors. To qualify, the firm went through an extensive evaluation process that included client reviews, peer evaluation and referral networks.

In addition to meeting the highest standards in client satisfaction and professional criteria, Robert Sparks Attorneys qualified for the Best Law Firm status because it also has two U.S. News - Best Lawyers on staff, including Ellen Ostman, who is Board Certified in family and marital law, and Kelly Candela who was admitted to the 'Ones to Watch' list for young up-and-coming attorneys.

The entire team of trial attorneys at Robert Sparks Attorneys has also been recognized by: Super Lawyers, , Million Dollar Advocates Forum, National Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers & Top 40 Under 40, National Black Trial Lawyers Top 100, Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, America's Top 100 Personal Injury Firms®, American Institute of Personal Injury Attorney's - 10 Best Attorneys -Client Satisfaction, American Institute of Family Law Attorney's - 10 Best Attorneys -Client Satisfaction, Expertise's Best Personal Injury Lawyers, Lawyers of Distinction, "Lawyer of the Year" 2016 - Best Lawyers, Family Law, Tampa AV® Preeminent™ on Martindale-Hubbell®, and "Legal Elite" by Florida Trend magazine.

The firm has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of their clients in both state and federal courts, including a brain injury case that resulted in the highest single accident award in Hillsborough County history and the 62nd highest jury verdict nationwide in 2017.

Robert Sparks Attorneys is comprised of former prosecutors, former insurance defense attorneys, former public defenders and former law enforcement with over 100 years of combined experience as trial lawyers. Their background and experience is put to work against powerful insurance companies and leveraged to protect families during the most serious of times of divorce and child custody disputes. The award-winning team of trial attorneys is serious about the cases they represent and they are dedicated to getting serious results.

